Today’s announced budget is a disappointing budget for health and education, said the doctors’ organization – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: After the meeting, the response was also from the West Bengal Doctors Forum In a word, doctors are not happy with today’s budget According to the West Bengal Doctors Forum, the announced budget is a disappointing budget for health and education (Union Budget 2022). This behavior of the government is irresponsible when judging in terms of increasing the self-reliance and capacity of the people after the recent catastrophic disaster that we have faced due to poor health care system.

Physicians’ organizations believe that health is being promoted as insurance rather than health as a right. This means gradually reducing the government’s liability from the health system.

Health was talked about for everyone, where did it all go? According to the recommendations of a high-level expert team led by Srinath Reddy, who led the way, 2.5% of GDP by 2016 and a minimum of 3.5% of GDP by 2022, the government’s spending on health remained a dream. Even the national health policy of 2016, which promised to spend 2.5% of GDP on health care, did not matter, the response from the medical community said.

They feel that this budget effort has all the potential to make health more corporate-oriented. Medium, small and marginal person-centered health centers are booming and will boom even more in the coming days.

All the doctors and health workers have worked at full risk in the Covid situation Many have died in the last two years trying to keep the health system afloat However, there is no announcement of compensation for their families (Union Budget 2022), which has disappointed the medical community.

Physicians’ Association 6 welcomed the announcement of 23 teleconsultation centers for mental illness But in a vast country like India, doctors are skeptical about how much the 23 mental health centers will solve. They did not stop mocking He said that after this budget (Union Budget 2022) more and more people of the country and Kovid fighters will need mental health services. That is probably why this is an advance initiative.

Dr. Simmardeep Gill, CEO, Ck Birla Hospital, said that the initiative of the Finance Minister on mental health was commendable. Mental health needs to be taken into consideration in the constant challenges we face in the Covid situation.

The ruling party of the state has expressed a strong attitude towards the entire budget The Congress has also opposed it Finance Minister Amit Mitra did not leave

