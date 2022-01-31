Token will be re-launched from tomorrow, said Metro Rail – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: From tomorrow, passengers will be able to travel on Metro Rail by purchasing tokens again from Tuesday. On this day, a notification has been issued on behalf of Metro Rail As a result, tokens will be sold to passengers as before (Token in Kolkata Metro) 7

Metro rail authorities stopped selling tokens as the transmission increased during the third wave of Corona. Passengers were able to travel using only smart card The decision was taken by the Metro Rail Authority to reduce the risk of infection The state government had also issued a directive to carry 50 per cent passengers on the metro due to restrictions.

According to Metro Rail, arrangements will be made to have token sanitizing machines at the stations. All tokens will be disinfected and given to the passengers

Corona infection has decreased a lot in the last few days in the state As a result, the state government has relaxed the restrictions even though the restrictions have been maintained According to the state today, 75 per cent passengers will be able to travel on Metro trains from February 1.

Metro Rail has decided to resell tokens after the state eased restrictions.

