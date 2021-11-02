“Tokhon Kuasa Chilo” releases on 5th November

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

Due to the pandemic situation many releases have been postponed for nearly last two years. “Tokhon Kuasa Chilo” a film by Saibal Mitra , produced by Macneill Engineering Ltd. had to face the same. With the slow and gradual change in the covid scenario producer Pradip Churiwal has announced the release on 5th November at the Trailer Launch of the movie.

“Tokhon Kuasa Chilo” stars Soumitra Chatterjee, Saswata Chatterjee, Basabdutta Chatterjee, Barun Chakraborty and Ankita Majumdar Paul. The music of the movie has been scored by Pandit Tejendra Narayan Majumdar.

“Tokhon Kuasa Chilo” bagged Best Screenplay in the 7th Indian Cine Film Festival ’19, Mumbai and Basabdutta Chatterjee bagged Best Actress Award in the 6th Hydrabad Bengali Film Festival ’19.

Both producer Pradip Churiwal and director Saibal Mitra are hopeful about the success of the movie, which is backed up by the brilliant making, good storyline and outstanding performances by the actors.