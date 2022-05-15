Tollywood Actress Death: Tragic! Hanging body of ‘I am Siraj’s Begum’ famous Pallabi Dey! Fog about the death of the actress

#Kolkata: Mysterious death of tele actress Pallavi Dey. The hanging body of the actress has been recovered. The police are in a dilemma as to what caused the death. The body was recovered and sent to hospital.

Pallavi’s television journey is not very long. The first big character, in Colors Bangla’s Reshmajhampi. After that the big break was in the role of the heroine ‘Ami Siraj’s Begum’. The series became quite popular. Begum Lutfar of Siraj also adapted Pallavi to the character of heavy and beautiful.

Read more: The name of the storm is Andrew Symonds! A record that was made, was intact for 20 years!

Gradually, Pallavi became a popular face in the tele world. She has acted in Colors Bangla series like ‘Resham Jhampi’, ‘Kunjchaya’, ‘Ami Sirajer Begum’. It was his death that cast a shadow of mourning over Tolly.

Details coming …

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: May 15, 2022, 12:53 IST

Tags: Pallavi dey, Tollywood Actress