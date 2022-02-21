Tollywood actress met Mamata Banerjee at the Assembly today | Meeting with the Chief Minister in the Legislative Assembly – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: In the recent past, several Tollywood actors and actresses have joined politics. Before the Ghasful assembly election from Padma, a crowd of tolly stars was seen joining politics. They also fought for votes. Is Rituparna Sengupta Met CM going to enter politics by writing his name in that list? There is only one reason behind the new buzz. The Tollywood actress (Rituparna Sengupta) was seen having a private meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the Assembly on Monday. However, the actress calls this meeting with the Chief Minister a ‘courtesy meeting’.

The body of late Sadhan Pandey was brought to the assembly on that day. Many dignitaries, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, were present in the assembly to pay their last respects to the Minister of State. Rupoli screen actress Rituparna was also present. It is learned that the friend of Shreya Pandey, daughter of Maniktala MLA, is a local actress. Rituparna (Rituparna Sengupta Met CM) was present in the assembly to offer her condolences.

The Chief Minister was sitting in his house in the assembly on that day. At that time Mamata called Rituparna Sengupta to her house. The two talked for about 10 minutes. Leaving the assembly, the actress (Rituparna Sengupta Met CM) said, “I came to the assembly for the first time. Didi said, come inside and see a little. He is also very unhappy today. After a long time I met my sister. He loves me very much so I sat down and talked a little. ” When asked about walking together the next day, Rituparna said, “There was no talk about it.” The Chief Minister did not say anything about the meeting.

Although the actress herself has denied entering politics, there is no doubt that rumors have started circulating about this. By-election in front of Baliganj assembly constituency. Part of the political circles think that the actress can also be a star campaigner there. Although there is still nothing to be said about it. Because no such statement was made by either side.

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: February 21, 2022, 19:29 IST

Tags: Assembly, CM Mamata Banerjee, Rituparna Sengupta