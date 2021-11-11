Tollywood Actress SHARED REASON IN A TWEET | Laxmibare left BJP
#Kolkata: Actress Srabanti Chtterjee Left BJP quits BJP He tweeted that on Thursday.
Severing all ties with the BJP, the party for which I fought the last state elections. Reason being their lack of initiative and sincerity to further the cause of Bengal …
– Srabanti (rabsrabantismile) November 11, 2021
