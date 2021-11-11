November 11, 2021

Tollywood Actress SHARED REASON IN A TWEET | Laxmibare left BJP

4 hours ago admin


#Kolkata: Actress Srabanti Chtterjee Left BJP quits BJP He tweeted that on Thursday.

On Thursday, he tweeted, “I am severing all ties with the BJP. For that party I fought in the last assembly vote. Because of their lack of initiative and sincerity to further the interests of Bengal

Details coming …

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar

First published:





Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

Calcutta High Court orders School will be opening from 16th November | End of legal complications! The school will reopen on November 16 in the High Court upholding the decision of the state … – News18 Bangla

41 mins ago admin

10 thousand student credit card applications canceled! News18 Bangla

55 mins ago admin

Sukant, Tathagata-Shamikara opened their mouths without Sravanti’s party … – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Calcutta High Court orders School will be opening from 16th November | End of legal complications! The school will reopen on November 16 in the High Court upholding the decision of the state … – News18 Bangla

41 mins ago admin

10 thousand student credit card applications canceled! News18 Bangla

55 mins ago admin

Sukant, Tathagata-Shamikara opened their mouths without Sravanti’s party … – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin

ZEE5 & Zindagi announce a first of its kind desi noir series ‘Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam’

2 hours ago admin

No Corona Restriction followed in kolkata, ছট পূজো

2 hours ago admin