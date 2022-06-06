Menu
Search
Monday, June 6, 2022
Fashion & LifestyleKolkata Updates

‘Tomaay Hridhmajhare Raakhbo’

By: admin

Date:

Aakash Aath is coming up with a new Mega Serial ‘Tomaay Hridmajhare Raakhbo’ that tells a story of love and sacrifice. The story lurks upon a prosperous Roychowdhury family but their prosperity is diminishing with time. Radha & Meera, two daughters from the family are the main characters of the serial. Meera being the elder sister takes the major responsibility of running the home on her shoulder and sacrifices her education. Radha on the other hand, emerges to be a meritorious student and aspires to become a lawyer. Twist happens, when a person named Shyam walks in the lives of Radha & Meera, the sisters. They spend time together and get to know each other better. Who gets Shyam and who has to sacrifice again? The answer lies in the story. ‘Tomaay Hridhmajhare Raakhbo’ features actors Priyantika Karmakar, Katha Chakraborty, Parthiv Banerjee, Kushal Chakraborty & Pushpita Mukherjee in the lead roles.

Sajal Bose is the director and Satya Ranjan Dinda is the DOP. Pranjal has done the Music and Background Score while Saumyabha Goswami penned the story & screenplay. Upasona Chowdhury has written the dialogues.

‘Tomaay Hridmajhare Raakhbo’ to be aired from 6th June, 2022 (Monday to Saturday) 7:30 pm in the evening only on Aakash Aath.

admin

See author's posts

Previous articleFface forays into Film Industry: Associate with Shadow Films
Next articlepTron announces the launch of its stylish & most epic Smartwatch; the Force X10E
adminhttp://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Weather Update: There is no hope of rain in the south, it will be very hot for next 4-5 days Weather Update: hot...

admin -
Horoscope The year will go well Work may...

twin murder in harish mukherjee road kolkata – News18 Bangla

admin -
Twin murders in Calcutta! Body of husband...

Srijit Mukherji releases KK’s last recorded song from the film ‘SHERDIL: THE PILIBHIT SAGA’

admin -
 T-Series and Reliance Entertainment along with Match Cut Productions...

Manipal Academy of Higher Education gets A++ from National Assessment & Accreditation Council

admin -
Manipal Academy of Higher Education has been accorded the...

Contact Us

To reach out to your target audience with advertisements as well as advertorials at a very reasonable rate on our site,write to us on [email protected] for details regarding rates and offers. Call us :- 6291968677/7278384015