Aakash Aath is coming up with a new Mega Serial ‘Tomaay Hridmajhare Raakhbo’ that tells a story of love and sacrifice. The story lurks upon a prosperous Roychowdhury family but their prosperity is diminishing with time. Radha & Meera, two daughters from the family are the main characters of the serial. Meera being the elder sister takes the major responsibility of running the home on her shoulder and sacrifices her education. Radha on the other hand, emerges to be a meritorious student and aspires to become a lawyer. Twist happens, when a person named Shyam walks in the lives of Radha & Meera, the sisters. They spend time together and get to know each other better. Who gets Shyam and who has to sacrifice again? The answer lies in the story. ‘Tomaay Hridhmajhare Raakhbo’ features actors Priyantika Karmakar, Katha Chakraborty, Parthiv Banerjee, Kushal Chakraborty & Pushpita Mukherjee in the lead roles.

Sajal Bose is the director and Satya Ranjan Dinda is the DOP. Pranjal has done the Music and Background Score while Saumyabha Goswami penned the story & screenplay. Upasona Chowdhury has written the dialogues.

‘Tomaay Hridmajhare Raakhbo’ to be aired from 6th June, 2022 (Monday to Saturday) 7:30 pm in the evening only on Aakash Aath.