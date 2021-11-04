Tomorrow is the last day of Subrata Mukherjee! Before that the body will be taken to Rabindrasadna – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The late Panchayat Minister Subrata Mukherjee passed away. Darkness has descended on the political arena on the day of light. The minister was admitted to the hospital with a heart attack. But today fell while going to the toilet on Thursday. He had another heart attack. The veteran minister breathed his last at 9.22 pm.

It is learned that his body will be taken to Press World at 11:30 tonight. Subrata Mukherjee’s body will be taken to Rabindrasadna tomorrow at 9 am. His body will remain at Rabindra Sadan till 2 pm. His body will then be taken to his home and club. Only then will his last rites be performed.

By the way, after having another heart attack, the condition of Subrata Mukherjee became alarming this evening. Upon receiving the news, Mamata Banerjee, the state’s chief minister and longtime political ally, rushed to the hospital. After a short stay in the hospital, he announced the news of Subrata Mukherjee’s death.

Mamata said, “It was so dark in the day of light, I couldn’t even think. There have been many disasters, but it is a great disaster. People like Subrata Mukherjee, he is so lively, I don’t know if the party will be alive. I’ll go. But that’s what happened. There was a huge heart attack. The doctors tried a lot. It happened in Darjeeling once, we brought it back with great difficulty. But this time it didn’t happen.

Note that on the morning of October 25, Subrata Mukherjee felt sick at home. He was rushed to SSKM Hospital. He was admitted to the ICU after a preliminary examination in the cardiology department there. After that the situation is somewhat stable. But today, after another heart attack, the journey of the state panchayat minister ended.