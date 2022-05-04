Tomorrow Trinamool emergency meeting, Mamata can give these 7 instructions to the party – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Tomorrow, Thursday the Trinamool Congress extended state committee meeting. According to party sources, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will preside over the extended general meeting of the Trinamool Congress. The meeting will be held at 4.30 pm. Apart from the members of the state committee, several MPs and MLAs will be present at the meeting.

According to party sources, the meeting will be held at the new Trinamool Congress office in Beleghata. Exactly one year ago, the Trinamool Congress came to power for the third time with a huge majority. Since then, the Trinamool Congress has won multiple elections in the last one year Even, victory has been snatched in different municipalities.

Apart from this, the Trinamool has snatched victory in the recent Asansol Lok Sabha by-election by a huge margin. But in the last few days, the ruling party has been involved in multiple issues. That is why the ruling party has had to face embarrassment again and again. Although the team has maintained a strong position in every case.

Panchayat elections will be held in the state next year. Besides, the main target is the 2024 Lok Sabha vote. That is why the grassroots leadership is holding the reins of the organization with a firm hand. According to sources, Mamata Banerjee can give that strong message to the party workers from the next meeting on 5th. At the same time, the party may announce several new programs. Where there may be multiple new public relations programs directly for party leaders. And Mamata Banerjee will talk about this.

The instructions that can be given to the leaders and workers from this important meeting of the party-

1) There is no obstacle in administrative work. 2) No kind of corruption can be tolerated by the party. Action against those who are doing this. 3) Everyone must have the right to say But you have to keep in mind when and where to say it Which has to be said in its own forum within the speaking team. 4) The government has taken several public welfare projects. We have to keep an eye on them so that everyone gets the benefits. 5) Being a leader does not mean occupying a position Must reach out to everyone. 6) Must mix with all classes of people. We have to listen to their complaints. 6) The decision that the team will make is final 6) Panchayat vote in the state next year. Which is the party’s acid test in rural areas before the Lok Sabha vote. So from now on we have to go down to the field.

