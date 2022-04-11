Tomorrow’s vote, Shatrughna-Babul in meetings with agents and leaders from time to time since morning – News18 Bangla

Abir Ghoshal, Kolkata: Trust is that organization. Relying on him, the Trinamool Congress will fight in the Assembly and Lok Sabha by-elections tomorrow, Tuesday. However, the grassroots have fielded two star candidates in both the centers. Fighting are two candidates who were once in the BJP. Both of them have handled the responsibilities of the Union Minister The ruling party of the state wants to make a bet with these two candidates who have left the BJP. As a result, Shatrughna Sinha and Babul Supriya will be in the spotlight all day tomorrow.

Trinamool never won Asansol Lok Sabha seat. The BJP has won this seat from the left. Candidates like Dola Sen and Munmun Sen have lost twice to Babul Supriya. This time Babul changed the party and became the candidate for the Trinamool in Baliganj. However, Babul has resigned from his MP post. He left BJP and joined Trinamool. Recalling this, Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee said that Babul has kept his spine straight. That Babul is fighting in Baliganj. On the day before the vote, however, he was in a light mood He is in touch with Debashish Kumar, the leader in charge of the polls. He talked all day with the election agents and the councilors in the assembly constituency

Opposition groups called for a boycott of the by-elections. Babul’s biggest hope is that grassroots organization. The late former minister Subrata Mukherjee won by about 63,000 votes. In addition, the twin flower camps have produced good results in all the wards in the general election. On the other hand, BJP has won Asansol Lok Sabha seat twice in 2014 and 2019. Babylon’s skill added another dimension to it.

Once again, the candidate in Asansol is the MLA of that Lok Sabha constituency. The BJP has been campaigning for this seat since its inception Several top BJP leaders have started campaigning on behalf of Agnimitra Pal. However, the star Trinamool candidate Shatrughan Sinha has relied on Mamata Banerjee and her organization. So on the day before the vote, he was busy all day from the hotel meeting with his election agent, including Malay Ghatak and MLAs.