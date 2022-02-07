Top leaders in charge of district coordination, ministers! Misunderstandings met, claims Parthar – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC Candidate List) has assigned specific responsibilities to the party leaders to coordinate with the district leadership in the municipal elections (West Bengal Municipal Elections 2022). Political leaders say key party leaders have been tasked with tackling the protests over the list of candidates in various districts over the past few days. Among the leaders in charge are important state ministers like Firhad Hakim, Perth Chatterjee, Chandrima Bhattacharya and Malay Ghatak.

Since the publication of the list of Trinamool candidates, violent protests have started in the last few days Ticket-seeking leaders and their followers have taken to the streets to protest MLAs like Madan Mitra have also raised questions about ticket distribution

Read more: Subrata Boxi, Perth Chatterjee’s published list of candidates is final, Mamata opens her mouth to cut confusion

In this situation, the party’s secretary general Perth Chatterjee has once again made it clear that the list of candidates approved by Mamata Banerjee is final, signed by Subrata Boxi and signed by him. In the meantime, the list has been sent to the district presidents and chairmen Perth Chatterjee said that all the inconsistencies were rectified yesterday with the approval of party leader Mamcha Banerjee. He claimed that after this there should be no confusion with the list of candidates

Perth Chatterjee’s message to the party’s disgruntled leaders and workers is, “It’s not like an assembly, it’s a by-election.” As a result, everyone wants to stand for election But there will be only one candidate Dissatisfaction has been created somewhere I will tell all of them that there is only one leader of the party – Mamata Banerjee Let’s all fight together. “

Read more: I do not want to come to power in a hundred years! Modi slammed the Congress in the Lok Sabha

At the same time, Parthababu said, the responsibilities of different leaders have been divided in different districts These leaders will be responsible for conducting the pre-poll in coordination with the district leadership Pulak Roy will be the coordinator in Howrah, Hooghly and East Burdwan. Jyotipriya Mallick and Perth Bhowmik will be in charge of North 24 Parganas. Shubhashish Chakraborty and Arup Biswas are in charge of the South 24 Parganas.

Transport Minister Firhad Hakim is in charge of Malda, Murshidabad and North Dinajpur. State president of the party Subrata Bokshi is in charge of Kochbihar and East Midnapore Perth Chatterjee will manage Jhargram Ajit Maiti and Manas Bhuiyan are in charge of West Midnapore Shashi Panja has been made the coordinator of South Dinajpur Gautam Dev will be in charge of Darjeeling Nadia is in charge of Perth Chatterjee, Bratya Basu and Sukhendushekhar Roy. Perth Chatterjee, however, claimed that all the misunderstandings were resolved

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: February 07, 2022, 20:26 IST

Tags: Partha Chatterjee, TMC