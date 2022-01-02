January 2, 2022

Tourists are leaving beach town as Govt announced Covid Restrictions in Tourism from Monday | News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18

2 hours ago admin


Incidentally, Digha Tourism was visited by lakhs of tourists on New Year’s Day. Therefore, the East Midnapore district administration wants to move forward step by step with the ban on Digha. District Magistrate Purnendu Maji said, “The guidelines issued by the state government on West Bengal Covid Restrictions will be implemented in accordance with the rules.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

Video: Uncle’s picture in Kolkata’s Sunday market, Deda shopping without mask

1 hour ago admin

For the time being, all flights arriving from London have been canceled

2 hours ago admin

Local train journey to end at 7 pm

2 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Video: Uncle’s picture in Kolkata’s Sunday market, Deda shopping without mask

1 hour ago admin

For the time being, all flights arriving from London have been canceled

2 hours ago admin

Local train journey to end at 7 pm

2 hours ago admin

Tourists are leaving beach town as Govt announced Covid Restrictions in Tourism from Monday | News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18

2 hours ago admin

for 15 to 18 years old will start tomorrow check out list | Which schools will be vaccinated? Learn … – News18 Bangla

4 hours ago admin