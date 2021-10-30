Tourists dead body returned from Uttarakhand | The coffined bodies of five tourists involved in an accident in Uttarakhand have returned to Kolkata

#Kolkata, Amit Sarkar: Went to visit Uttarakhand. He did not return home physically. The coffined bodies of five tourists returned. Among them are three members of the same family. On 28 October, a car carrying Bengal tourists met with an accident at Bageshwar in Uttarakhand. The couple from Durgapur, Subrata Bhattacharya and Runa Bhattacharya, died in the accident. They were accompanied by Subrata Babu’s sister Chandana Khan. He also died on the spot. Who is a resident of Raniganj. Kishore Ghatak of Raniganj and Sraboni Chakraborty of Asansol were also in the group. Their bodies arrived at Dumdum Airport on Saturday morning via Delhi. Two ministers Arup Biswas and Malay Ghatak were present on behalf of the state government. They handed over the bodies to the family at the airport.

Subrata Bhattacharya and Runadevi are residents of Rabindrapalli in Dhandabagh, Durgapur. Subrata is a worker of Steel Plant-Wheel and Action Plant. According to the locals, both the husband and wife were addicted to traveling. That is why they went out on the day of Lakshmi Pujo. They died in an accident on the way from Kaushani to Nainital.

Read more-What is the strategy to win Goa, Mamata Banerjee explained in a speech on the last day of the tour

According to Uttarakhand administration sources, a vehicle carrying tourists from Munshiari in Pithoragarh district was heading to Kaushani area near Bageshwar. Asha from the opposite direction collided head on with another car hitting this tourist car. The passengers of a car sustained minor injuries. But the car with 5 Bengali tourists sank in the ditch. Kishore Ghatak, a CPM leader from Raniganj, and Chandana Khan, a former teacher, died as a result. The deceased were identified as Subrata-Runa and Sraboni, sister of Subrata Bhattacharya.