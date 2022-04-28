April 28, 2022

Toyota Kirloskar Motor Clocks Two Million Cumulative Wholesales in India

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today announced that the company has achieved a significant milestone of two million cumulative wholesale units, ever since its inception in India. The company registered this feat in April 2022, while handing over the Cool New Glanza as the 2 millionth vehicle from its dealership, Nippon Toyota at Trichur, Kerala.
Over the years TKM has continued to expand its world-class lineup to provide a wide range of options, tailored to meet the evolving needs of Indian customers. While cult offerings like the Innova Crysta and the Fortuner have fortified the brand’s dominance in the MPV & SUV segments, new launches like the Urban Cruiser and the Glanza have further reinforced Toyota’s commitment to India. The recently launched Legender has also carved a special place for itself and has become a flagship model in the SUV segment.

