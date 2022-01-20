Toyota Kirloskar Motor Launches The Hilux

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM), today, launched the iconic Hilux in the Indian market to cater to the needs of customers seeking an incredible lifestyle utility vehicle that is best suited for off-roading adventure drives on tough terrains, and everyday city use. The name Hilux, which is derived from ‘high’ and ‘luxury’, known for extreme ‘toughness’ and ‘ruggedness’ across terrains of the world for decades.

Today’s launch ends the wait for many SUV aficionados looking to experience the Hilux on the tough roads of India. The Toyota Hilux has been developed considering the local conditions and requirements even as it stays true to its character.

The highly anticipated lifestyle vehicle was launched in a mega event today in the presence of Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) Chief Engineer – Mr. Yoshiki Konishi, Toyota Regional Chief Engineer – Mr. Jurachart Jongusuk, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) Managing Director – Mr. Masakazu Yoshimura, TKM Executive Vice President of Sales & Customer Service – Mr. Tadashi Asazuma and TKM General Manager of Strategic Business Unit, Mr. Wiseline Sigamani.