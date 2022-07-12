Toyota Kirloskar Motor showcases the brand-new Urban Cruiser Hyryder in Kolkata

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today premiered its recently unveiled
new Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Toyota’s first Self-charging Strong Hybrid Electric SUV and
the first of its kind, in the B SUV segment in India. As one of Toyota’s sustainable
mobility offerings, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder inherits Toyota’s global SUV lineage with
its bold and sophisticated styling and advanced tech features, making it a perfect choice in
the segment. The new model delivers top performance and best in class fuel efficiency
along with a luxurious quiet cabin, making the new SUV a perfect match for the diverse
needs of the Indian car buyer.
Showcased at a very special viewing in Kolkata, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder is based on
the Advanced Body Structure and has been designed for a greener future, delivering a
unique combination of exemplary dynamic performance, best in class fuel economy, quick
acceleration, lower emissions, and a smooth drive.
This special viewing was graced & inaugurated by the Chief Guest, Mr. Firhad Hakim,
Honorable Minister in-Charge, Department of Transport, Housing, Urban Development &
Municipal Affairs, Govt. of West Bengal. Also present at the occasion was the Guest of
Honor, Shri. Dilip Mondal, Honorable Minister of State for Transport, Govt. of West Bengal,
Mr. Vikram Gulati, Executive Vice President, Toyota Kirloskar Motor and Mr. Varinder
Wadhwa, General Manager Associate, Strategic Business Unit, Toyota Kirloskar Motor,
amongst other dignitaries from the Govt. of West Bengal.
Confidential
Apart from the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, the special premier also showcased a range of
electrified vehicle technologies, including Self-charging Strong Hybrid Electric, Plug-in Hybrid
Electric, Fuel Cell and Battery Electric Vehicle technology.
In-line with its global philosophy of shifting rapidly towards sustainable mobility, the latest
offering from Toyota in India will be powered by an e-drive transmission with 2WD. Being a
Self-charging Strong Hybrid Electric Vehicle, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder is capable of
running 40% of the distance and 60% of time on electric (EV) or zero emission mode*. The
new model is also available with a 1.5-liter K-series engine with Neo Drive (ISG), 5 Speed
Manual Transmission & 6 Speed Automatic Transmission with 2WD & a first in the segment,
4WD option.
Over the years, Toyota has constantly worked towards advancing electrified vehicle
technologies in India with a focus on local procurement of electric powertrain parts, aligning
with the “Make in India” initiative promoted by the Government. The company has a strong
focus on rapidly embracing the shift towards sustainable mobility by bringing practical
solutions, that best meets the customer needs and energy mix of the country. This in turn
can result in the widespread acceptance of environment friendly technologies to create a
positive impact and enhancing energy security of the country.
Sharing his thoughts at the event, Mr. Vikram Gulati, Executive Vice President, Toyota
Kirloskar Motor said, “We are proud to add yet another milestone product to our line-up of
electrified vehicles in India. Over the last 25 years, Toyota in India has continuously worked
towards meeting the mobility needs of consumers. Today, with over two million satisfied
customers, our focus in India continues to be the introduction of advanced products that are
safer and cleaner and a good match for the energy mix of the country. Achieving ‘Carbon
Neutrality’ has always been the biggest challenge before us. Towards which, fighting against
carbon will require multiple technology pathways and our latest offering is another step in
that direction. The Urban Cruiser Hyryder offers a Self-charging Strong Hybrid Electric
powertrain which truly reflects Toyota’s advanced green technology. For the first time as a
part of Toyota’s global alliance with Suzuki, this model will be manufactured at TKM’s plant
in Karnataka. We strongly believe, this vehicle will provide a world-class motoring
experience to all our customers.”
Speaking about the segment and the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Mr. Varinder Wadhwa,
General Manager Associate – Strategic Business Unit, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “At
Toyota, we always bring in models based on our studies on consumer preferences and
industry trends. The Urban Cruiser Hyryder, the first of its kind Self-charging Strong Hybrid
Electric Vehicle in the segment, is aimed at delivering exemplary performance, best in class
fuel efficiency, quick acceleration, and a smooth drive. Over the years, Toyota’s share has
grown substantially in the SUV segments. The dominance of our premium offerings like the
segment leading Toyota Fortuner, the Legender, and good acceptance of the Urban Cruiser
are due to their bold and sophisticated styling backed by design inspired by Toyota’s global
SUV lineage. We are confident that the Urban Cruiser Hyryder will create substantial
excitement and further reinstate our presence in the coveted B-SUV segment in India with its
several ‘best in segment’ features like the AWD (All Wheel Drive), Panoramic sunroof, 17”
alloy, wireless charger, Heads Up Display (HUD) & 360-degree camera and connected DCM
(Data Communication Module), making it the ideal choice for all automobile enthusiasts.”
On the exterior, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder boasts of LED Project Headlamp, Twin LED
Daytime running lamp, side Turn Indicator, Sporty Rear Skid Plate, Wide Trapezoidal Lower
Grille, Dual Tone body Colour, Unique Crystal Acrylic Upper Grille with Chrome Garnish,
Sleek& Dynamic R17 Alloy wheels and LED Tail Lamp.
Confidential
Dimensionally, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder measures 4365mm in length, 1795 mm in width
and 1635 mm in height, and has a wheelbase of 2600mm. The Urban Cruiser Hyryder will
be available in 7 monotone and 4 dual tone colours Cave Black, Sportin Red, Speedy Blue,
Enticing Silver, Cafe White, Gaming Grey, and Midnight Black. Dual tone colour option
(with Black roof) is available with Cafe White, Sportin Red, Enticing Silver and Speedy blue.
The interiors are beautifully crafted to perfectly suit the bespoke experience offered by
Toyota. The new SUV in Self-charging Strong Hybrid Electric grades, have a stunning black
and brown interior and Neo Drive grades boast of an all black interior, which combine to
provide a stellar experience.
The front interior features come with 9” smart play cast audio, drive mode switch, Wireless
charging, Leather seats with Ventilation, 360-degree camera & view, Ambient Light, Door
Spot + IP Line, Head-up Display, Cruise Control, Tilt and Telescopic Steering, Hello Google
& Hey Siri Voice Assistant and a Soft Touch instrument panel with premium switch. Other
additional features include Reclining Rear Seats, Rear AC Vents, 60:40 Seat Split and USB
Rear Points. To make the ownership experience even more awesome, Toyota offers a
customised range of 66 accessories designed exclusively for the Urban Cruiser Hyryder.
Furthermore, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder is bundled with unmatched value proposition in the
segment. The new B SUV offers the renowned Toyota experience through a warranty of 3
years/100,000 kilometers and an option of extended warranty of upto 5 years/220,000
kilometers, 3 years free roadside assistance, attractive financial schemes and 8 yrs/160,000
kilometers warranty on Hybrid battery.
Bookings have begun from 1 st Jul 2022, for an amount of Rs. 25,000. The Toyota virtual
showroom (https://www.toyotabharat.com/virtual-showroom/urbancruiserhyryder.html)
enables customers to experience the ‘Urban Cruiser Hyryder’ from the comfort of their home.
Now customers can seamlessly get a 360-degree external and internal view and check out
all the available variants and colors, and experience the key features, including a variant-
wise comparison online. It also allows customers to e-book at the click of a button through
(https://www.toyotabharat.com/online-booking).