Toyota Kirloskar Motor showcases the brand-new Urban Cruiser Hyryder in Kolkata

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today premiered its recently unveiled

new Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Toyota’s first Self-charging Strong Hybrid Electric SUV and

the first of its kind, in the B SUV segment in India. As one of Toyota’s sustainable

mobility offerings, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder inherits Toyota’s global SUV lineage with

its bold and sophisticated styling and advanced tech features, making it a perfect choice in

the segment. The new model delivers top performance and best in class fuel efficiency

along with a luxurious quiet cabin, making the new SUV a perfect match for the diverse

needs of the Indian car buyer.

Showcased at a very special viewing in Kolkata, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder is based on

the Advanced Body Structure and has been designed for a greener future, delivering a

unique combination of exemplary dynamic performance, best in class fuel economy, quick

acceleration, lower emissions, and a smooth drive.

This special viewing was graced & inaugurated by the Chief Guest, Mr. Firhad Hakim,

Honorable Minister in-Charge, Department of Transport, Housing, Urban Development &

Municipal Affairs, Govt. of West Bengal. Also present at the occasion was the Guest of

Honor, Shri. Dilip Mondal, Honorable Minister of State for Transport, Govt. of West Bengal,

Mr. Vikram Gulati, Executive Vice President, Toyota Kirloskar Motor and Mr. Varinder

Wadhwa, General Manager Associate, Strategic Business Unit, Toyota Kirloskar Motor,

amongst other dignitaries from the Govt. of West Bengal.

Apart from the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, the special premier also showcased a range of

electrified vehicle technologies, including Self-charging Strong Hybrid Electric, Plug-in Hybrid

Electric, Fuel Cell and Battery Electric Vehicle technology.

In-line with its global philosophy of shifting rapidly towards sustainable mobility, the latest

offering from Toyota in India will be powered by an e-drive transmission with 2WD. Being a

Self-charging Strong Hybrid Electric Vehicle, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder is capable of

running 40% of the distance and 60% of time on electric (EV) or zero emission mode*. The

new model is also available with a 1.5-liter K-series engine with Neo Drive (ISG), 5 Speed

Manual Transmission & 6 Speed Automatic Transmission with 2WD & a first in the segment,

4WD option.

Over the years, Toyota has constantly worked towards advancing electrified vehicle

technologies in India with a focus on local procurement of electric powertrain parts, aligning

with the “Make in India” initiative promoted by the Government. The company has a strong

focus on rapidly embracing the shift towards sustainable mobility by bringing practical

solutions, that best meets the customer needs and energy mix of the country. This in turn

can result in the widespread acceptance of environment friendly technologies to create a

positive impact and enhancing energy security of the country.

Sharing his thoughts at the event, Mr. Vikram Gulati, Executive Vice President, Toyota

Kirloskar Motor said, “We are proud to add yet another milestone product to our line-up of

electrified vehicles in India. Over the last 25 years, Toyota in India has continuously worked

towards meeting the mobility needs of consumers. Today, with over two million satisfied

customers, our focus in India continues to be the introduction of advanced products that are

safer and cleaner and a good match for the energy mix of the country. Achieving ‘Carbon

Neutrality’ has always been the biggest challenge before us. Towards which, fighting against

carbon will require multiple technology pathways and our latest offering is another step in

that direction. The Urban Cruiser Hyryder offers a Self-charging Strong Hybrid Electric

powertrain which truly reflects Toyota’s advanced green technology. For the first time as a

part of Toyota’s global alliance with Suzuki, this model will be manufactured at TKM’s plant

in Karnataka. We strongly believe, this vehicle will provide a world-class motoring

experience to all our customers.”

Speaking about the segment and the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Mr. Varinder Wadhwa,

General Manager Associate – Strategic Business Unit, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “At

Toyota, we always bring in models based on our studies on consumer preferences and

industry trends. The Urban Cruiser Hyryder, the first of its kind Self-charging Strong Hybrid

Electric Vehicle in the segment, is aimed at delivering exemplary performance, best in class

fuel efficiency, quick acceleration, and a smooth drive. Over the years, Toyota’s share has

grown substantially in the SUV segments. The dominance of our premium offerings like the

segment leading Toyota Fortuner, the Legender, and good acceptance of the Urban Cruiser

are due to their bold and sophisticated styling backed by design inspired by Toyota’s global

SUV lineage. We are confident that the Urban Cruiser Hyryder will create substantial

excitement and further reinstate our presence in the coveted B-SUV segment in India with its

several ‘best in segment’ features like the AWD (All Wheel Drive), Panoramic sunroof, 17”

alloy, wireless charger, Heads Up Display (HUD) & 360-degree camera and connected DCM

(Data Communication Module), making it the ideal choice for all automobile enthusiasts.”

On the exterior, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder boasts of LED Project Headlamp, Twin LED

Daytime running lamp, side Turn Indicator, Sporty Rear Skid Plate, Wide Trapezoidal Lower

Grille, Dual Tone body Colour, Unique Crystal Acrylic Upper Grille with Chrome Garnish,

Sleek& Dynamic R17 Alloy wheels and LED Tail Lamp.

Dimensionally, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder measures 4365mm in length, 1795 mm in width

and 1635 mm in height, and has a wheelbase of 2600mm. The Urban Cruiser Hyryder will

be available in 7 monotone and 4 dual tone colours Cave Black, Sportin Red, Speedy Blue,

Enticing Silver, Cafe White, Gaming Grey, and Midnight Black. Dual tone colour option

(with Black roof) is available with Cafe White, Sportin Red, Enticing Silver and Speedy blue.

The interiors are beautifully crafted to perfectly suit the bespoke experience offered by

Toyota. The new SUV in Self-charging Strong Hybrid Electric grades, have a stunning black

and brown interior and Neo Drive grades boast of an all black interior, which combine to

provide a stellar experience.

The front interior features come with 9” smart play cast audio, drive mode switch, Wireless

charging, Leather seats with Ventilation, 360-degree camera & view, Ambient Light, Door

Spot + IP Line, Head-up Display, Cruise Control, Tilt and Telescopic Steering, Hello Google

& Hey Siri Voice Assistant and a Soft Touch instrument panel with premium switch. Other

additional features include Reclining Rear Seats, Rear AC Vents, 60:40 Seat Split and USB

Rear Points. To make the ownership experience even more awesome, Toyota offers a

customised range of 66 accessories designed exclusively for the Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

Furthermore, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder is bundled with unmatched value proposition in the

segment. The new B SUV offers the renowned Toyota experience through a warranty of 3

years/100,000 kilometers and an option of extended warranty of upto 5 years/220,000

kilometers, 3 years free roadside assistance, attractive financial schemes and 8 yrs/160,000

kilometers warranty on Hybrid battery.

Bookings have begun from 1 st Jul 2022, for an amount of Rs. 25,000. The Toyota virtual

showroom (https://www.toyotabharat.com/virtual-showroom/urbancruiserhyryder.html)

enables customers to experience the ‘Urban Cruiser Hyryder’ from the comfort of their home.

Now customers can seamlessly get a 360-degree external and internal view and check out

all the available variants and colors, and experience the key features, including a variant-

wise comparison online. It also allows customers to e-book at the click of a button through

(https://www.toyotabharat.com/online-booking).