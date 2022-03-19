Trade conference in the state in a matter of months, Chief Secretary in an emergency meeting on Wednesday – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The wheel of the economy is slowly turning in the face of the Covid’s push. The BGBBS or Bengal Global Business Summit is being organized at this time with the aim of further industrializing the state and turning the wheel of the economy. And the state government wants to keep the organization in order from all sides so that there is no shortage in that organization.

According to state sources, Nabanna is now eyeing the Bengal Global Business Summit. How many industrialists participate across the state? How will the World Trade Industry Conference? How will it be organized across different districts? The chief secretary called a meeting on Wednesday. The Chief Secretary (Bengal Global Business Summit) will hold meetings with the district magistrates of each district, officials of small and medium cottage industries and senior police officials. The World Trade Industry Conference will be held on April 20, 21. The outline of BGBS will be prepared in the meeting on Wednesday. The list of industrialists who will come from home and abroad will also be made in 7 days, according to news sources (Bengal Global Business Summit).

This time the state is looking at BGBS. Preparations are everywhere. The Bengal Global Business Summit will be held on April 20 and 21. Needless to say, the Bengal Global Business Summit is going to play a key role in overcoming the Corona situation and giving more impetus to the industry of Bengal. It is heard that representatives of at least 30 countries may be present at the conference this time. It is said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Bengal Global Business Summit) may come to inaugurate the conference this time. His preparation is extreme.

Somraj Banerjee

Published by:Uddalak B First published: March 19, 2022, 13:52 IST

Tags: BGBS 2022