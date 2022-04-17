Tragic! A fire broke out in the house in Maheshtala and two children including the mother were burnt alive. – News18 Bangla

#Maheshtala: Mother and two children burned in the aquatic fire! The tragic incident took place at Maheshtala on Saturday night. A fire broke out in a house in Akra Krishnanagar East Para of Ward No. 20 of Maheshtala Municipality of Maheshtala Police Station. It was about half past eleven at night. As soon as the fire started, the omnivorous fire spread in those three houses. Police said a woman came out of a local house after seeing the blaze. He informed the people of the area. Neighbors first tried to extinguish the fire with water. When the fire brigade was informed, two engines of the fire brigade came to the spot and put out the fire. According to police, mother Soma Mandal (40), two children, Rahul Mandal (10) and Saheb Mandal (12) were burnt in the fire.

Police said three people were inside the house and could not get out after the fire broke out. Police from Maheshtala Police Station, Additional Superintendent of Diamond Harbor District Police Ork Bandyopadhyay and DSP Industrial Nirupam Ghosh came to the spot after receiving the news of the tragic incident. Police said the dead lived in a rented house. The house was locked from the inside. Firefighters rescued the body after breaking the wall.

Maheshtala police said the husband was taken into custody for questioning in connection with the blaze. Police of Maheshtala police station are investigating how the fire started or was started.

Published by:Madhurima Dutta First published: April 17, 2022, 08:32 IST

Tags: Burnt, Fire Breaks Out