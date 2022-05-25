Terrible accident in Uttarakhand Tehri Garowale! 5 people of West Bengal died when a bolero car overturned in a ditch! At least six people, including five pilgrims, were killed when their vehicle overturned on the spot in the tragic accident. The driver of the car killed in the accident is a resident of Uttarakhand According to the source, the gas cylinder in the car exploded near Koti Guard and caught fire in the car. Then the car fell into the ditch from the road. A total of five people died in the blaze. Among the dead were three residents of Goriya Sreepur. Two residents of Naihati. Two bodies have been identified so far. Police said the bodies of the others were so badly burnt that no one could be identified.

Published by:Madhurima Dutta First published: May 25, 2022, 21:08 IST

