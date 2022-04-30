April 30, 2022

Tragic! Accident on Ultodanga Bridge on the way to Laktown bypass, which is with the elderly – News18 Bangla

One died on the Ultodanga Bridge on the way to the bypass from Laketown. According to local and police sources, the bike lost control and hit the railing. The biker suffered a serious head injury. He was pronounced dead at the hospital Police think the speed of the car was a lot See details

