Tragic! Accident on Ultodanga Bridge on the way to Laktown bypass, which is with the elderly – News18 Bangla
One died on the Ultodanga Bridge on the way to the bypass from Laketown. According to local and police sources, the bike lost control and hit the railing. The biker suffered a serious head injury. He was pronounced dead at the hospital Police think the speed of the car was a lot See details
News 18 Read breaking news first in Bengali. There are daily fresh news, live updates of the news. Read the most reliable Bangla news on News18 Bangla website.
Tags: Accident, Accident Death