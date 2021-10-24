Tragic death of 9 Bengalis in Uttarakhand, what is the advice of experienced mountaineers about trekking? – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Not going trekking by forming teams on social media. Experts (Uttarakhand Trekking Mishap) say that trekking should be done by understanding team strength, mutual sympathy and mutual strengths and weaknesses. This is the question that is circulating among the mountaineering members after the death of several Bengalis in Uttarakhand. The state of Uttarakhand Trekking Mishap has received one bad news after another from Lamkhaga, Sundardunga in Uttarakhand due to sudden heavy rains in October. 9 people have died (Uttarakhand Trekking Mishap).

It remains to be seen whether people or trekkers are at all aware of how to survive in the mountains in bad weather. Those who have done multiple expeditions say that some special measures need to be taken to walk on the hilly path. First, last minute suggestions of the test are not here. Physical and mental preparation must be taken from the beginning. Danger can come at any time if not prepared in advance. Must be aware of the geographical location of the place where the trekking is being done You have to study thoroughly If necessary, you have to know the alternative route

Trekking is a team game. So everyone needs to know about the strengths and weaknesses of the team If you go above four thousand meters, you have to take proper trekking equipment. There is time for trekking. I have to go at that time. Suddenly I wanted to go out and it will not be In addition, the local administration and the panchayat in charge of the trekking route should be kept informed of their activities. Even representatives of the state government. Basanta Singh Roy, a Bengali mountaineer, says, “They have been late for the Garhwal Himalayan trek since October 15. If the weather is bad at an altitude of around 5,300 meters, it will snow. At the same time, let his application trek with a suitable guide.” Singh Roy 6 Going on a salt peak expedition to Ladakh. But at Camp 2 they waited seven days and came down safely. As a result, both patience and physical fitness are required in trekking

Prominent mountaineer Satyarup concluded, “It is also important to fix the infrastructure. The devices needed to communicate over inaccessible roads do not have to be used here – so there is no way to deliver news in case of danger.” Besides, Satyarup says, many people do not have the experience to go on the High Altitude Trek Not until proper training. And that is what is becoming the cause of danger The Indian Mountaineering Foundation, or IMF, however, says that the permission required to go above 4,000 meters is not obtained. That is the cause of danger.

