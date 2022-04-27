Tragic! Death of a high school examinee in the intense heat! Summer vacation at school is being brought forward? Speculation is extreme – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Death of a high school examinee in extreme heat According to family sources, Anisha Afrin Mandal, a student of Jadavpur Vidyapeeth, went to New Market to shop for them. After returning home, while sitting down to read, vomiting starts, shortness of breath starts The local doctors declared the student dead

According to family sources, Anisha was good at studying Madhyami also received 6 letters on 6 issues The dream was to become a psychologist in the future But with the return of fortune, that dream remained a dream

The heat wave will continue till Thursday in South Bengal According to the meteorological department, there is no possibility of rain in Gangetic Bengal in the next 48 hours. In this situation, the lives of the people are being lost However, this death is tragic to take the test

Due to severe fever, one hour time limit in primary school is in Kamal East Burdwan. The East Burdwan District Primary Education Parliament issued the directive on Tuesday. This instruction will be effective from tomorrow, Wednesday. This instruction has been sent to primary schools.

The state has already suggested that all schools be kept open in the morning instead of noon due to the heat wave. In East Burdwan district, primary education is already being conducted in the morning instead of noon. In the heat of the day, 15 students fell ill. After this, the East Burdwan District Primary Education Parliament decided to reduce the time limit for primary school education.

Summer vacation at school is being brought forward? The speculation is extreme. Because at the time when school children are out of the house, there will be extreme discomfort due to heat Therefore, the decision will be taken keeping in mind the health of the students

Just a few days before this, another examinee died The family of the deceased claimed that he died due to negligence of a private hospital in Sodpur

Published by:Rachana Majumder First published: April 27, 2022, 10:09 IST

Tags: Heat Wave, Higher Secondary