Trailer & Music Launch of Rish ( রিষ )

Film Releasing on 13th May 2022

The cast and crew along with the musical team were present at the launch.

Rish ( রিষ )

Directed by Preetam Mukherjee

Story, Screenplay, Dialogue & Associate Director: Debarati Bhowmick

Produced by Rupak Chatterjee

Presented by Thinktank Entertainment

Cast: Saurav Das, Darsana Banik, Chandreyee Ghosh, Kiaana Mukherjee, Rumki Chatterjee, Piyali Mukherjee, Amitavo Chatterjee, Swati Mukherjee, Ritwick Purkait, Jit Bhattacharya, Poly Chatterjee, Subhash Pachisia and others.

Singers: Rupam Islam, Siddhartha Ray (Sidhu), and Abhijit Barman (Pota).

Music Director: Supriyo Shome

Crew:

Creative Partner: Thinktank Entertainment

Director of Photography: Abir (Sudip) Dutta

Editor: Ashok Dolai

Chief Assistant Director: Debjani Bhadhury

Director’s Assistant: Robi Shankar Chowdhury, Prodyut Sharma

Sound Programming: Kuntal De

Art Director: Tapan Seth

Visual FX: Orreh

Production Manager: Gora Roy

Publicity Design: Ekta Creative Tales

Synopsis:

Rish is a story that revolves around a little girl who will be possessed by an evil soul that will try to destroy her family and kill her too. To know what happened years ago, we need to move back to the past. Rish is a journey of Abir, Mandira and their daughter Fiona through a horrific phase of life. It’s a horror film with all silence horror moments.