Trailer & Music Launch of Rish ( রিষ )
Watch Trailer: https://youtu.be/-GC-pGPoqag
Film Releasing on 13th May 2022
The cast and crew along with the musical team were present at the launch.
Rish ( রিষ )
Directed by Preetam Mukherjee
Story, Screenplay, Dialogue & Associate Director: Debarati Bhowmick
Produced by Rupak Chatterjee
Presented by Thinktank Entertainment
Cast: Saurav Das, Darsana Banik, Chandreyee Ghosh, Kiaana Mukherjee, Rumki Chatterjee, Piyali Mukherjee, Amitavo Chatterjee, Swati Mukherjee, Ritwick Purkait, Jit Bhattacharya, Poly Chatterjee, Subhash Pachisia and others.
Singers: Rupam Islam, Siddhartha Ray (Sidhu), and Abhijit Barman (Pota).
Music Director: Supriyo Shome
Crew:
Creative Partner: Thinktank Entertainment
Associate Director: Debarati Bhowmick
Director of Photography: Abir (Sudip) Dutta
Editor: Ashok Dolai
Chief Assistant Director: Debjani Bhadhury
Director’s Assistant: Robi Shankar Chowdhury, Prodyut Sharma
Music Director: Supriyo Shome
Sound Programming: Kuntal De
Art Director: Tapan Seth
Visual FX: Orreh
Production Manager: Gora Roy
Publicity Design: Ekta Creative Tales
Synopsis:
Rish is a story that revolves around a little girl who will be possessed by an evil soul that will try to destroy her family and kill her too. To know what happened years ago, we need to move back to the past. Rish is a journey of Abir, Mandira and their daughter Fiona through a horrific phase of life. It’s a horror film with all silence horror moments.