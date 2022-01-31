Train Canceled in several routes check out the list | 24 trains canceled across the state from today! Take a look at the list before you fall into danger … – News18 Bangla

January 31, 2022

Train Canceled in several routes check out the list | 24 trains canceled across the state from today!

admin


The Down Puri-Shalimar Express will be canceled on January 31 and February 2. Up Howrah-Secunderabad Falaknuma Express will be canceled on February 1, 2 and 4. 31st January, 1st and 3rd February Cancel Down Falaknuma Express, 1-4 February Cancel Up Shalimar-Hyderabad East Coast Express, 31st January – 3rd February Cancel Down East Coast Express. Symbolic image.



