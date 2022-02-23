Transparent and Progressive Regulation Can Make India Global Leader in Online Gaming

PlayerzPot CEO Urges Govt to Take Action

Sunil Yadav, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Navi Mumbai-based online fantasy sport and casual gaming platform PlayerzPot, has recently urged the Union Government to produce “transparent and progressive regulations that clearly differentiate games of skill from those of chance.”

Laws are created to be followed as they are and this is what PlayerzPot will do in any case, Yadav writes, “but a regulatory body will help oversee the industry and help in drafting progressive policies that are beneficial to the nation by having a safe gaming environment,” he points out.

The Indian online gaming sector is a booming and rapidly expanding industry with huge potential for growth, job creation and revenue generation, and is attracting vast investments. “The sector has the potential to transform the way the younger generation learns, consumes content, and gets entertained,” Yadav highlights.

Regulating online gaming in a progressive and sensible way will provide certainty for industry players and unlock the sector’s capabilities to help transform the country. “With a proper policy structure, legal framework, regulatory ecosystem and data privacy procedures, the online gaming sector can easily support the government’s initiatives under the campaign Digital India, Make in India and contribute remarkably to the economy,” PlayerzPot CEO writes.

Study Reveals World’s Best Practices in National Gaming Regulation

A helpful overview of the best global practices of national gaming regulations and licensing regimes over online gaming, gambling and betting is provided by the researchers at Esse N Videri Media (ENV Media), a RMG market expertise company, in a recent study published by them.

Insights from the ENV study can be used to help shape India’s future gambling regulations and online gaming legislation in a way to ensure the best possible scenario for all stakeholders, across users, industry players and government.

Sweden is one of the studied examples after the country copied and implemented in 2019 a great deal of Denmark’s 2017 successful policies over gaming, betting and casino online platforms. Previously, Sweden had a state monopoly regime, but the advances in technology and the internet led to the influx of numerous offshore operators who started working in Swedish online space.

Like many other national jurisdictions studied by the Esse N Videri research paper, the Scandinavian country chose to regulate online gaming in order to gain enhanced control over the sector, create a safe gaming environment for the Swedes, as well as attract investors, tax revenue payers and new job generators for the economy.

Indian Law Distinguishes between Skill and Chance Gaming, but Differentiation is Still Unclear

Gaming legality in India revolves around the distinction between skill-based and chance-based games which was made by legislation dating back to the Victorian era. Yet, there still exists no universal rule or test to unambiguously distinguish which game is which and this continuously creates work for the constitutional court system and brings high uncertainty to the business environment.

The establishment of a national licensing body with a mandate to classify games according to the predominant levels of skill or chance present in gameplay can go a long way in providing a stable and predictable environment for the local business ecosystem and foreign investors who are eyeing India’s booming gaming sector.

Self-Regulation Efforts Get Stronger in the Meantime

In the lack of clear governmental regulations, India’s online gaming industry is continuing its efforts to self-regulate in order to achieve greater sustainability through integrity. The All India Gaming Federation (AIGF) recently announced the introduction of a new audit mechanism based on seven key criteria that will strengthen the existing AIGF self-regulation and game compliance process.

“With this certification, we plan to support our federation and member stakeholders in setting concrete foundations for the self-regulatory landscape,” said Roland Landers, CEO of AIGF. The certification process scrutinizes seven key parameters including standards for user verification, player protection, responsible gaming systems, financial integrity, conflict redressal, advertising and promotion, as well as legal and gaming compliance.

The audit mechanism was created in cooperation with AIGF skill games compliance partner Arthur D Little (ADL), a global management consultancy company. “By partnering with AIGF on instituting the Skills Games Charter, Arthur D. Little is excited to support the growth of skill-based online gaming from its present annual revenues of around USD 1 Billion to potentially USD 8-10 Billion of annual revenues by 2030 as India seeks to become a formidable global force in online gaming,” said ADL India and South Asia Managing Partner and CEO Barnik Chitran Maitra.