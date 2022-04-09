Transportation department concerned over missing school bus in Salt Lake, action being taken – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The state transport department is warning about the behavior of school bus drivers. The state transport department has expressed concern over the school incident in Salt Lake on Friday. There are multiple questions as to why bus drivers will have their mobile phones switched off. Besides, the state government wants to check the fitness of school buses once again.

Incidentally, three buses carrying students from Shiksha Niketan School in Salt Lake went missing for a long time yesterday. The parents became anxious The school authorities later clarified that the buses had gone on the wrong route due to lack of coordination

Read more: 3 school buses in Salt Lake ‘disappear’ with 40 students! The city of brawls, the last thing that happened …

The rule says that if you want to drive a commercial vehicle on the road, you have to have a fitness certificate according to the time. All school buses plying in different parts of the state are also covered by commercial vehicles. But across the state, countless commercial school cars are running without fitness certificates. This time, the state transport department has come down to catch all those vehicles.

Initially, the list compiled by the State Transport Department shows that several well-known school buses in Kolkata do not have fitness certificates. A school in Kolkata that runs its own bus for students. 10 buses of that school have been running for last three years without fitness certificate. At the same time, all these things including bus tax are left.

An official of the state transport department said, “We have repeatedly informed the school authorities about this over the last few months. Although they did not listen to us. That’s why we did show-cause. We wanted to know why those buses would not be canceled. However, legal action is being taken. ”

According to official sources, the list includes another well-known school in South Kolkata. Those who are driving 18 year old school bus. The school bus is also on the state government’s pollution list. Apart from Kolkata, Sodpur, Sonarpur, Barrackpore, Srirampur and Howrah are also running sick buses.

Read more: Finally, Hadish Millal, including the school bus! Where?

The state government is giving huge discounts to commercial vehicles to reduce the burden of arrears as a result of fitness failure by the state government. If you pay only 1500 rupees, the rest of the money will be waived. Even after that, there is anger inside the transport department over such behavior of several schools. They were even more surprised by the indifference of the parents. Otherwise, the car that has been losing fitness for three years is running on the road with their children and you don’t know! This matter has also surprised the transport department.

Pulkars and school buses ply the city with school children. Several schools run their own buses. The rest are taken by school bus and carriage association buses. On behalf of the association, Himadri Gangopadhyay said, “The state government has taken the right decision. We drive according to the rules but we are oppressed. And all these schools are running buses without following the rules. No action is taken against them. We will be happy if action is taken this time. ”

The state transport department has already sent instructions to various schools in this regard. The state government does not want a repeat of the Salt Lake incident.

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: April 09, 2022, 09:17 IST

Tags: Salt lake, School