Trap to be electrocuted across the city! What is happening due to the negligence of CESC surveillance? – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The risk of getting electrocuted on the advertisement poles is also increasing in the city. Such incidents are happening due to lack of supervision of CESC. Debashis Kumar, the mayoral council of Calcutta Municipality, practically took the CSC to task.

Not only the lighthouse of Calcutta Municipality, but also the advertisement poles have gradually become dangerous. Somewhere hooking somewhere due to lack of maintenance. Recently, a corn seller on the side of the bypass survived by being electrocuted on such an advertisement pole. People of Kolkata Police and CESC have been called by dialing 100 and the danger has been cleared. Another unwanted death was avoided!

What kind of action is the Calcutta Municipality going to take after such an incident? In response to this question, Debashis Kumar, Acting Mayor of Calcutta Municipality’s Advertising Department, said, “In this case, when we lease to the advertising agencies, it is checked whether there is CESC electricity connection. In return, the company pays the electricity cost. We need to see if anyone has stolen electricity from their line. The CSC authorities also need to see if the maintenance is going well. ” Mayor Parishad Debashish Kumar assured that action would be taken if any such incident took place.

Debashis Kumar, mayor of Kolkata Municipality, said, “I will tell the advertising department official to be vigilant. To keep an eye on whether such thefts are taking place anywhere.”

People on the way were saved from the accident of getting electrocuted in the bypass field pond on Sunday. Regarding the bypass incident, he said, “Electricity is not being stolen from the municipal line. It is all from the CESC line. It is their responsibility to look into it.”

Sometimes the earthing of the light post is ruined when working on the sidewalk, or so it is for the trees in the park. In that case there is a lack of coordination between the lighting department and the garden department. Due to which all those works take a long time to be repaired. One danger after another has come to the fore in the current monsoon season.

Read more: New measures to prevent electrocution deaths, Kolkata Municipality to buy Earth Tester

Debashis Kumar also said that in the case of big work, a small part is cut and it is seen where the key is. Then the work is planned so that the wires are not cut. Small work is always done. Kolkata is a very old city. Something happened somewhere in all these old areas. Now there are a few dangers that have made us aware. The staff officers of the department have been instructed to be more careful in carrying out any work near the lighthouse. It is also instructed to inform the concerned department immediately if any wire is torn or cut.

Published by:Swaralipi Dasgupta First published: July 12, 2022, 21:06 IST

Tags: CESC, Kolkata