Travel to Bangkok for only 15 thousand rupees! Champat Salt Lake Company cheated crores of rupees – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Fake travel agency has been opened in Salt Lake Sector Five. A tour travel agency has been accused of swindling money through Facebook’s Tour and Travels ad. An organization called ‘Sarki Travels’ advertised a three-night, three-day Bangkok tour for 15,000 rupees. Also advertised lots more travel destinations starting from Dubai, Andaman.

15-16 thousand rupees package with all the food including plane fare per person in each place. Over 100 people deposited money there in advance. It is estimated that the company escaped by cheating around one crore rupees in a month. Neha Srivastava, Rohit Gupta and Bikash Kumar run the fake travel agency called Sarki Travels. The office opens in the first week of January. The three have not been found since February 1.

When swindlers want to communicate over the phone, the phone switches off. For those who are scheduled to travel to Bangkok on the 7th of this month, the office is empty to pick up their plane tickets. Swarnali Saha, Priyanka Chakraborty, Divyangshu Agarwal all paid Rs. 30,000, Rs. 60,000 and Rs. Now hands on everyone’s head.

10-12 people used to work in that company. Among them Ratna Das used to work in business developing. He said they just told everyone about the tour. The officials used to take money. Ratna’s salary was 14 thousand rupees per month. Suddenly on the 2nd they found the office empty. Everyone has lost their jobs. They also went to the police station to lodge a complaint.

Police have started investigation by filing a case of Fake Travel Agency. However, this is not the first time in electronics police station. Such complaints often come. Surprisingly, why didn’t anyone even think before stepping into the trap of temptation for only 15 thousand rupees? Is it possible to visit Bangkok at any cost? This question is revolving.

Published by:Swaralipi Dasgupta First published: March 03, 2022, 22:53 IST

Tags: Fraud, Kolkata