TRIBE adds new feather to its cap; celebrates its second anniversary

Tucked away at Golpark, TRIBE Cafe recently celebrated its second anniversary of true hospitality displaying exemplary services and renowned reputation. The two-day celebration was marked with a fun-filled day where TRIBE shared their special moments of happiness with the underprivileged young children supported by New Horizon from the Rakshak Foundation. TRIBE further commemorated its exceptional two-year presence in the city with the grand launch of Bean There, TRIBE’s annual eBook cafe magazine in the presence of Ms. Shilpa Chakraborty, Mr. Sanjay Roy Chowdhury and Mr. Pinaki Ranjan Ghosh, Co-Founders of TRIBE as well as the authors who wrote the magazine.

Keeping in mind the on-going pandemic, TRIBE celebrated the anniversary with Rakshak Foundation which holds a special place as TRIBE began its journey in the city last year with them. Spreading the message of love and kindness, the kids were welcomed with gifts and were treated with mouth-watering delicacies at TRIBE. Continuing the celebration, the launch of TRIBE’s Bean There magazine added a zeal to the occasion. Bean There is a one of its kind cafe eBook magazine whose authors are none other than the devoted cafe customers of TRIBE. From travel to food to fashion, Bean There features articles and poems by contributors from different walks of life like Journalist, Child Psycho-Neuropathologist, Software Engineer, Photographer, Student, Writer, Model and many more. This unique magazine is an insightful collection of tales, conversations, memories, feelings and happiness by the authors.

Present on the occasion, Ms. Shilpa Chakraborty, Mr. Sanjay Roy Chowdhury and Mr. Pinaki Ranjan Ghosh, Co-Founders of TRIBE said “When TRIBE began its journey in 2019, we saw a white space to deliver a meeting point for artists and intellectuals to showcase their creativity along with delicious delicacies and we are proud and grateful, to still be here progressing that dream forward. We wanted our latest ebook edition of Bean There magazine to commemorate TRIBE birthday and be symbolic of the milestone itself – an awesome celebration with our ardent patrons! We look forward to continuing serving the city and evolving over the coming years.”

TRIBE menu boasts of the bestsellers like Aglio Olio, Garlic Cheddar Chicken, Moroccan Baked Fish, Chicken popcorn, Beer batter fish and chips, Dimer Devil, Spaghetti Bolognese as well as some expertly blended coffees and drinks that has known to create memories and conversations. The operational timing of TRIBE, as per government norms, is from 11 am to 10 pm and the cost for two is Rupees 600 plus taxes.

If you haven’t been to TRIBE yet, visit this place with your friends and families to create new memories for yourself.

Address- 67, Gol Park, Ballygunge Gardens, Gariahat, Kolkata, West Bengal 700019