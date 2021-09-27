Trinamool activists in Bhabanipur, BJP’s letter at the home of supporters! New strategy in the last days – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: By-election in Bhabanipur on Thursday (Bhabanipore By Election) 7 The campaign period has already ended But in the end, the BJP adopted a new strategy to put pressure on Mamata Banerjee. Gerua Shibir 7 decided to send a letter to every family in Bhabanipur The letter was delivered at the request of candidate Priyanka Tibrewal. According to BJP sources, the letter will be delivered to the homes of Trinamool activists and supporters in Bhabanipur area along with other families.

In the letter, marked EVM, BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal has raised three issues against the Chief Minister (Mamata Banerjee). It was first claimed that the Bhabanipore By-Election would not change the government but would change the Chief Minister (Mamata Banerjee). In that case, corruption in the state will be reduced to some extent The letter said, “Even though the election in Bhabanipur was not a vote for change, this election is very important.” One of your votes in this election can alleviate the suffering of the people of West Bengal.

Read more: Not now Uttar Pradesh, but small states like Tripura-Goa are the first target of grassroots: Derek

The letter further claimed that the defeat of the Chief Minister would reduce the tendency for corruption within the ruling party and the administration. Finally, the BJP candidate has claimed that if the Chief Minister wins, he will go beyond the reach of the people of Bhabanipur. But BJP candidate 7 has claimed that he will always be by the side of Bhabanipur residents

According to Gerua Shibir sources, it has been decided to deliver the letter to about 40,000 families irrespective of party affiliation. But due to lack of time, there are doubts about how much it will be possible in the end BJP leaders, however, claim that the letter will be delivered to their homes in support of Priyanka Tibrewal, even if the family members are grassroots activists. Trinamool has already delivered the Chief Minister’s application to the voters of Bhabanipur

The old strategy of the Left is to deliver letters to the voters from house to house Lately, however, all political parties have used correspondence as a tool in campaigning The BJP was not left out either Significantly, the Gerua camp in Bhabanipur launched a last-minute attack, directly accusing the chief minister of corruption. No matter how much work is done in it, it will be understood only as a result of voting Because the Trinamool Shibir is thinking more about the victory margin of the Chief Minister in Bhabanipur. In order not to reduce the voting rate, the Chief Minister himself has repeatedly made that request during the campaign