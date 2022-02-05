Trinamool announces clear policy at all levels of party

#Kolkata: The state has already announced the date for 108 municipal elections (West Bengal Municipal Election 2022). The vote is going to be held on the 26th. The Trinamool (TMC) has already announced the list of candidates for 108 municipalities. He has been asked to join the campaign immediately. However, the party has given some instructions about the campaign. The list of those guidelines is long (TMC). Let’s take a look at what the Trinamool (TMC) has directed at all levels of the party regarding the pre-poll.

The grassroots guidelines say,

1) All the branches of the party, mass organizations have to come down in support of whomever the party will nominate.

2) Processions, meetings must follow the rules of the commission.

3) Emphasis should be placed on digital promotion.

4) Candidates have to campaign from house to house twice.

5) You can use tablo in publicity so that people can easily see and know all the issues.

6) In areas where the BJP or an opposition had a lead in the previous polls, or who are known to be voters of other parties, the candidates go directly to their homes. Highlight the anti-people policy of the Center.

6) In addition to local development and issues, emphasize on the picture of the Chief Minister and all the development and social schemes of the state government. Explain how each family member of different ages has benefited.

6) Do not give them a chance to act by obstructing any campaign of the opposition. Inform the administration and top leadership immediately where they will do offensive work.

9) Explain the development of CM in different parts of the state. As the Railway Minister of North Bengal, Mamata Banerjee has to explain the huge development by stopping the pouring work and violence in the jungles.

10) Those who want to come to the grassroots from other parties, want to be involved in development, such workers, organizers, increase contact with supporters.

11. Leaving the grassroots If anyone wants to return, inform the top leadership without making an area-based decision.

12) The work of grassroots infrastructure and services should be mentioned in each ward What you want to do this time, tell the neighborhood with priority.

13) Preach with confidence in the people’s vote. Do not take any steps to tarnish the image of the party in order to get extra votes.

14. If the opponents gamble, it must be resisted in a lawful manner. We need to draw the attention of the leadership. The campaign has already started in more than one place. Trinamool is not willing to leave any gap in public relations.

Abir Ghosal

Published by:Uddalak B First published: February 05, 2022, 08:54 IST

