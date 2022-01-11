Trinamool attacks Chandigarh Puranigam in Jagobangla – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Congress is again the target of the grassroots. This time the party mouthpiece Jago Bangla referred to the Congress as a double standard. The fruit of Chandigarh Corporation has been brought as an example. It has been written that the Congress has joined hands with the BJP.

The BJP has seized power in a referendum on the day the Chandigarh Puranigam board was formed. There is a detailed discussion of that incident in the editorial of Jagobangla on Tuesday. It is written there that in the election of Chandigarh Purnigam, up to 14 seats were won by BJP, 12 by Congress, 8 by Congress and one by Akali Dal. But the BJP has seized power ‘by any one power’. No matter what the power, he mentioned that the Trinamool has attacked the Congress.

The vote on who will be the next mayor is on Monday. Anju Katial and Sarabjit Kaur of BJP were the AAP candidates there. After the vote, it was seen that both the parties got 14 votes each. How did you get it! In that analysis, it was written in the editorial that seven members of the Congress did not vote. That made it clear which two votes the BJP got. One got from Akali Dal and one from Congress. It is here that the Trinamool has found a link between the BJP and the Congress.

In the editorial, the Trinamool has also spoken out about the BJP’s ‘horse-trading politics’. The mouthpiece of the party wrote, ‘Actually another game was going on on the floor. The BJP is a master at horse trading. The Goa-Karnataka model aimed to capture Chandigarh. The BJP has practically institutionalized horse trading. That is why opposition legislators in different states had to hide in resorts or hotels during the confidence vote.

Abir Ghosal