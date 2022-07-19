Trinamool Chhatra Parishad banded this time before July 21 – News18 Bangla

Abir Ghoshal, Kolkata: Before July 21, new songs have been made by Trinamool Chhatra Parishad. The song says, “You have to move forward on the path of a new day, it will remain just Joraful (TMC 21 July).”

By listening to each line of the song, it is understood that this song is meant to stimulate the supporters of the activists again on July 21. Every line of the song talks about Mamata Banerjee’s fight, her indomitable attitude, her drive to move forward. Trinamool Chhatra Parishad state president Trinankur Bhattacharya has already released this song. The song is sung by Keshav. The words are written by Badal This song has already been released on social media.

Trinamool has captured the Masnad of Bengal for the third time. This time before July 21, the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad sang a song praising that fight, and the video has already gone viral on social media. Mamata Banerjee’s struggle has been highlighted in the song chhatra chhatra. How much trust the people of Bengal have in him is expressed in the words of the song. Devanshu Bhattacharya’s Khela Hobe song set the tone of Ekush’s struggle. ‘Khela Hobe’ became the poll slogan in the entire state. From Chief Minister to Prime Minister, everyone has heard this slogan. Now Trinamool has used this slogan practically in the whole country. This time the song is sung by Keshav Dey. He also gave the tune. And the lyrics are written by Badal Pal.

Posting the song on social media, Trinamool student council president Trinankur Bhattacharya wrote, “Two people were the targets of the attack. One is the country’s only woman Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, another is Abhishek Banerjee, a popular youth leader among students. Constant personal attacks, unethical targeting of even Abhishek’s family, regular threats to a youth leader in every speech, all have failed the eight and a half crore people of Bengal.

Abhishek Banerjee has proved that Subhash’s young dreams are still in the blood of Bengal. Even today the youth of Bengal follows the path of Swamiji. And Mamata Banerjee’s struggle has been seen by the people of the whole country.” He also said, “After 80 years, our grandmother raised her voice again from the soil of Bengal – “Delhi Chalo”.

Trinamool Congress power to show the people of the country on July 21 this year. The path shown by our beloved sister is the milestone of our future. No matter how ugly they are, Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee have inspired, are doing and will continue to inspire the students.” And so Trinamool Chhatra Parishad composed a song to honor Mamata Banerjee.

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar First published: July 19, 2022, 10:06 IST

Tags: 21 July, AITMC