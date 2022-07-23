Menu
Search
Saturday, July 23, 2022
Kolkata Updates

Trinamool clarifies position, action against Partha only if allegation is proved – News18 Bangla

By: admin

Date:


Trinamool Congress will not take any action against Partha Chatterjee till the allegations are proved Even, the ruling party of the state made it clear that he will not be removed from the ministry On this day, Kunal Ghosh, Arup Biswas and Firhad Hakim informed about this decision of Trinamool Congress. Before that, Abhishek Banerjee held a meeting with these three leaders to finalize the party position regarding Partha Chatterjee. At the same time Trinamool is clarifying that Trinamool has nothing to do with the money recovered from Arpita Mukhopadhyay’s house.

Through this decision, the party gave a message to stand by Partha Chatterjee At the same time, like in the past, this time too, the ruling party of the state has resorted to the theory of conspiracy against the BJP

Details coming…

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh

First published:

Be the first to read breaking news on News18 Bangla. There are daily fresh news, live updates of news. Read the most reliable Bangla news on News18 Bangla website.

Tags: Arpita Mukherjee, Partha Chatterjee, S.S.C



Source link

admin

See author's posts

Previous articleSick Perth, the court ordered physical examination! ED’s objection to SSKM – News18 Bangla
Next articlePerth in SSKM by ambulance! State minister sick since arrest – News18 Bangla
adminhttp://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Share post:

More like this
Related

Perth in SSKM by ambulance! State minister sick since arrest – News18 Bangla

admin -
#Kolkata: Partha Chatterjee fell ill soon after the...

Trinamool clarifies position, action against Partha only if allegation is proved – News18 Bangla

admin -
Trinamool Congress will not take any action against...

Sick Perth, the court ordered physical examination! ED’s objection to SSKM – News18 Bangla

admin -
#Kolkata: Partha Chattopadhyay fell ill after being arrested...

enforcement directorate arrests arpita mukherjee – News18 Bangla

admin -
#কলকাতা: গ্রেফতার চর্চিত অর্পিতা মুখোপাধ্যায়। টালিগঞ্জের আবাসন থেকে...

Contact Us

To reach out to your target audience with advertisements as well as advertorials at a very reasonable rate on our site,write to us on [email protected] for details regarding rates and offers. Call us :- 6291968677/7278384015

THE TIMES OF BENGAL