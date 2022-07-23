Trinamool clarifies position, action against Partha only if allegation is proved – News18 Bangla

Trinamool Congress will not take any action against Partha Chatterjee till the allegations are proved Even, the ruling party of the state made it clear that he will not be removed from the ministry On this day, Kunal Ghosh, Arup Biswas and Firhad Hakim informed about this decision of Trinamool Congress. Before that, Abhishek Banerjee held a meeting with these three leaders to finalize the party position regarding Partha Chatterjee. At the same time Trinamool is clarifying that Trinamool has nothing to do with the money recovered from Arpita Mukhopadhyay’s house.

Through this decision, the party gave a message to stand by Partha Chatterjee At the same time, like in the past, this time too, the ruling party of the state has resorted to the theory of conspiracy against the BJP

Details coming…

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: July 23, 2022, 19:06 IST

Tags: Arpita Mukherjee, Partha Chatterjee, S.S.C