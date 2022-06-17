Trinamool Congress calls for 2024 fights from 21st stage – News18 Bangla

Abir Ghoshal, Kolkata: From July 21, 2022, Mamata Banerjee will call for 24 battles with the Panchayat of 23 in front. According to political observers, therefore, July 21 this year is going to be very important in the context of national politics. The Trinamool Congress convened an important meeting on Friday to organize the rally.

Today, the top leaders of the party are sitting in a meeting on the issue at the new building of the Trinamool Congress from 3 pm on Friday. The meeting will be chaired by the party’s all-India general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, party state president Subrata Boxi and party secretary general Perth Chatterjee. There will be elected MPs, MLAs, district presidents. Even if they return to the streets on July 21, the target will be to show their strength at the national level Therefore, the decision to observe July 21 this year may be taken outside the state. Especially states like Tripura, Assam, Meghalaya. Where the Trinamool Congress is already fighting. Has competed in the election and will.

Read more-Sebak-Rangpo railway may be completed by the end of next year

Trinamool Congress state secretary Kunal Ghosh said, “The call from Delhi is already coming. Mamata Banerjee has called on the BJP to fight with the opposition political parties He has held a meeting As a result, there will be a call for a 24-fight from the 21st stage. As a result, everyone is watching what message Mamata Banerjee is sending to the party workers and supporters.

Read more- Favorable monsoon conditions in South Bengal, rain forecast for the state today

Leaders have been accusing the grassroots of trying to corner on multiple issues in recent times. However, the result of the Bengal Assembly vote of the 21st century, the result of multiple by-elections in the subsequent period has gone towards the pair of flower camps. With this confidence in mind, party sources said that this year’s event could be held on July 21. The meeting could not be held for the last two years due to the Corona situation Had to do virtual assembly. This time the Trinamool Congress wants to show its strength in the rally.

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar First published: June 17, 2022, 10:06 IST

Tags: AITMC, Trinamool Congress