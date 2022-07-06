Trinamool congress TMC Strongly Attacked BJP on Price Hike Issue | Laugh and push again! Cooking gas price hike sharply criticized, BJP cannons Trinamool – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Strong push again for the middle class The price of cooking gas has gone up again The price of a 14.2 kg cooking gas (Hike) cylinder has gone up by another Rs 50 in one push to Rs 1,069. The Trinamool Congress has fired on the whole issue. The party’s national spokesperson Sukhendu Shekhar Roy said that the Modi government has been increasing the prices of petroleum products without any restraint. The burden of the common man is increasing Instead of ‘all together, all development’, everything has been defeated.

Protests will continue against it. They will demand NIA even if Kalipatka is cracked. Even if they leave Hawaii on Diwali, the NIA will call 6 They are creating this situation Because they have nothing else to do. Cess, the surcharge does not divide the state. And say reduce the cess. State money is going to the center (Cooking Gas Price Hike). The constitution does not mean. The Center-State talks do not do what should be done through inter-state councils They are taking loans from abroad.

Many people have taken to social media about the price of gas. Trinamool Congress leader Debangshu Bhattacharya wrote on social media, “In Maharashtra, MLAs have run out of money to buy MLA / So Modi has increased the price of gas by fifty / Uncle Modi! With this money, the goal is now / Bangla, Rajasthan …. ! “

In Maharashtra, the money has run out to buy MLAs, so Modi has increased the price of gas by fifty more! With this money, the target is Bengal, Rajasthan .. You better leave the gas and go back to the oven!

Earlier, the price of cooking gas had crossed Rs 1,000 So far I had to buy gas with 1029 rupees From today you have to buy that gas for 1079 rupees The central government has also effectively withdrawn the subsidy for cooking gas (Hike) On top of that, when they came to give gas again, the workers who came to give delivery demanded some extra money All in all, if you want to buy cooking gas from today, you have to pay around 1100 rupees However, despite the rise in the price of 14.2 kg of cooking gas for domestic use, the price of commercial cylinders remained unchanged.

The price of a 19 kg commercial cylinder will be 2132 rupees Sometimes the price of cooking oil skyrocketed to 7 The price of cooking gas has gone up by Rs 50 in one fell swoop. As the situation progresses, the middle class will have to account for cooking on gas.