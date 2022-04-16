Trinamool Congress wins two star candidates – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Trust is that organization. Relying on him, the Trinamool Congress won the by-elections in the Assembly and Lok Sabha on Saturday. However, in both the centers, the grassroots fielded two star candidates. There were two candidates in the fray who were once in the BJP. Both of them have handled the responsibilities of the Union Minister The ruling party of the state defeated these two candidates who left the BJP. As a result, Shatrughna Sinha and Babul Supriya will be in the spotlight for the next few days.

Trinamool never won Asansol Lok Sabha seat. The BJP has won this seat from the left. The Congress won in 1980 and 1984. Long before that, the Congress had won once more. Otherwise, this seat was always occupied by the Left. After that the BJP occupied the seat. Candidates like Dola Sen and Munmun Sen have been defeated in 2014 and 2019, twice by Babul Supriya. This time Babul changed his party and became a candidate for Trinamool in Baliganj. However, Babul has resigned from his MP post. He left BJP and joined Trinamool. Recalling this, Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee said that Babul has kept his spine straight. That Babul is fighting in Baliganj.

Read more: Wide smile for yourself, but Babul still remembers Asansol! What he said …

On the day before the vote, however, he was in a light mood He was in touch with Debashish Kumar, the leader in charge of the polls. He talked all day with the election agents and the councilors in the assembly constituency In other words, he was confident from the beginning about winning the vote. Because of that organizational skill. Opposition groups called for a boycott of the by-elections. Babul’s biggest hope is that grassroots organization. The late former minister Subrata Mukherjee won by about 63,000 votes. Besides, the twin flower camps have produced good results in all the wards in the general elections. Babul himself won by about 20,000 votes. Where the vote was only 41%.

Read more: The reason for the rate is ‘numbers’! Baliganj was not there, Asansol will be again, says Sukanta

On the other hand, BJP won Asansol Lok Sabha seat twice in 2014 and 2019. Babul’s skill added another dimension to it. The BJP had jumped into this seat from the very beginning in the campaign for the prestige fight Several top BJP leaders campaigned for Agnimitra Pal. However, the star Trinamool candidate Shatrughan Sinha relied on Mamata Banerjee and her organization. So in the interval of victory, he also surpassed Babul Supriya.

Abir Ghosal

Published by:Uddalak B First published: April 16, 2022, 15:09 IST

Tags: AITMC