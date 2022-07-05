Trinamool demands independent judicial probe into Udaipur and Jammu – News18 Bangla

Abir Ghoshal, Kolkata: In addition to the politics of division, the Trinamool Congress has been instrumental in the Udaipur and Jammu issues. On the same day, Trinamool Congress state general secretary Kunal Ghosh claimed, “BJP is conspiring in the country. The financial pressure is as much on the people. From there, the BJP seeks to spread religious politics in a planned manner. Nupur Sharma’s comment is one aspect. On the other hand, the incident in Udaipur. It was said that all these acts were done to attack Nupur Sharma. It was seen that the accused person is a member of BJP 8 The militants were arrested in Jammu.

He was also a member of the BJP’s Jammu IT cell. The BJP is actually creating unrest with its members. Lashkar-e-Taiba militants are members of the BJP’s IT cell On the other hand, she has not been arrested yet in the Nupur Sharma case. Why is he still not being arrested? The Trinamool Congress is seeking an independent judicial inquiry into the matter, “he said. Where is this closet? It should be investigated. ”Once again, the Trinamool Congress demanded the arrest of Nupur Sharma. The question of why he has not been arrested for so long belongs to the ruling political party in the state. Earlier, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had demanded the arrest of Nupur Sharma. Why was he not arrested after that? The Trinamool raised the question again as to why the Center is not taking action against Nupur Sharma in the wake of such a fiery situation.

On the same day, Kunal Ghosh said that the peace atmosphere in the state has been disrupted due to the provocative remarks of the BJP leaders. This BJP government at the center is not able to give peace to the people, it is not able to give security to the people. The situation in Kashmir has shown that the BJP government has failed to provide minimum security to the people. Kashmiri scholars have been killed indiscriminately. The BJP government at the Center responded to Kunal’s remarks. On the other hand, Sukhendu Shekhar Roy said that the BJP leaders in Bengal have consistently tolerated provocative remarks. The BJP should have taken a lot of constructive steps in the way the protest atmosphere has been created in the state in the last few days. Instead, they are making provocative comments. And the question of why Nupur Sharma was not arrested is not just in the domestic arena but also in the international arena.

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar First published: July 05, 2022, 14:08 IST

Tags: AITMC, Kunal Ghosh