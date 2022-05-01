Trinamool Extended State Committee Meeting on 5th, Discussions on Mamata Banerjee’s Priesthood

#Kolkata: Trinamool Congress extended state committee meeting on 5th. According to party sources, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will preside over the extended general meeting of the Trinamool Congress. The meeting will be held at 4.30 pm. Apart from the members of the state committee, several MPs and MLAs will be present at the meeting. The meeting will be held at the new Trinamool party office in Beleghata, party sources said.

Exactly one year ago, the Trinamool Congress came to power for the third time with a huge majority. Since then, the Trinamool Congress has won multiple elections in the last one year Even different municipalities have snatched the victory. Besides, the Trinamool has snatched victory in the Asansol Lok Sabha by-election by a huge margin in recent times. But in the last few days, the ruling party has been involved in multiple issues. That is why the ruling party has had to face embarrassment again and again. Although the team has maintained its strong position in every case. Panchayat elections will be held in the state next year. Besides, the main target is the 2024 Lok Sabha vote. That is why the party is holding the rush of the organization with strong hands.

Sources said that Mamata Banerjee can give that strong message to the party workers from the next meeting on 5th. At the same time, the party may announce several new programs. Where there may be multiple new public relations programs directly for party leaders. And Mamata Banerjee will talk about this. Before the panchayat elections, the Trinamool Congress started organizing the organization. The main goal of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Before that, the minds of rural people can be understood through next year’s panchayat elections.

Before the 2023 panchayat elections, the Trinamool Congress started a public relations program to strengthen its organizational base. The rural vote is important in the 42 seats of Bengal in the Lok Sabha elections. So with the feeling of “my village” to the people of the village, work has started to organize the organization from the booth level.

