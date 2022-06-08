Trinamool familial, no future! Naddar naddar to prevent breakage, what will work? – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Trinamool is a regional party. Family Party. No one’s political future can be mature there. For the time being, this is ‘Nadda Dawai’ to prevent him from leaving the party at the party meeting in Kolkata.

After the failure to form the government in the state in the 21st century, the rush to leave the BJP and join the grassroots has increased in the state. The latest addition to the list is Arjun Singh, a BJP MP from Barrackpore. Abhishek from Mamata Banerjee – While the rules continue to say that if the door is opened, the BJP will become a signboard in the state, then the political circles were looking at what the party president and party president gave to the party workers and workers on a two-day state visit.

In this context, Nadda said at the party’s state executive meeting in Kolkata today, ‘Look from head to toe of this country. All regional teams. And, regional party means transnational party. PDP in Kashmir, Mulayam-Akhilesh in Uttar Pradesh, Sharad Pawar and his daughter in Maharashtra, Lalu in Bihar, Tejasvi below. And here Mamata Banerjee – Abhishek Banerjee’s team, all one. Family members are the last word in these groups. There is no place to judge your qualifications However, the BJP is not a familial party. That is why I am Jagatprakash Nadda, the All India President of this largest political party in the world. This is not possible in any other team. So think about where you are going from here. The BJP is a national party. We have crossed three to three hundred. ‘

To inspire the party state leaders, JP Nadda also mentioned his student life, ‘When I was a student. I have just started politics. Then a Congress leader told me, which party? BJP? Where is the leader now and where is his team? But I am the president of one of the biggest political parties like BJP.

According to observers, Nadda has sought to stem the tide of the party’s disintegration by mocking the grassroots in the state as a regional and familial party and expressing concern over the party’s political future. He wanted to imply that if he could stay in the BJP with the same patience, he would benefit the leaders in the end. But, will there be any benefit at all in this trick of his to stop the change of team! Because, in the end, a MLA or MP has to win the people’s vote. If the political lands in his area change, then his political position is bound to change in order to retain that seat. There, the badge of national team or regional team is secondary to him.

There is no shortage of discussions on the list of possible BJP members to join the Trinamool after Minister Babul Supriya lost the Assembly polls and joined the Trinamool.

However, the state BJP is reluctant to give importance to the change of party in public. Shuvendura from Sukanta continues to say that if one or two leaders from the party become ministers, there is no harm in the organization of the party. Even if the leaders go, the party workers are with them. However, in Nadda’s message today, it was understood how much the central leadership is worried about the disintegration of the party in the state before the 2nd Lok Sabha elections.

June 08, 2022

