‘Trinamool gangster culture will not continue in BJP’

#Kolkata: The expectations of the assembly elections have not been fulfilled After the by-elections one by one, the party (BJP Bengal) also lost in the by-elections Despite this, the BJP’s top leadership is not giving up on Bengal right now This was the message given by BL Santosh, the All India General Secretary (Organization) of BJP in the state on this day. He claimed that BJP is moving ahead with a long-term plan in the state As a result, there is nothing to be disappointed On the contrary, one of the top leaders of the BJP has claimed that the party will come to power in the state in the future

At the same time, citing the example of Anubrata Mondal, Santosh said that grassroots culture would not work in the BJP. He also sneered at the Trinamool district president of Birbhum, calling him a scoundrel.

Recently, there has been a reshuffle in the organization of the state BJP The anger of a large part of the party has come out publicly BL Santosh met party state leaders at the National Library on the same day to understand the realities of the organization and to review its strengths and weaknesses.

The news of dissatisfaction among some of the state leaders after the reshuffle in the organization is not unknown. On this day, Santosh emphasized on strengthening the organization and increasing morale The top BJP leader also made it clear that the emphasis would be on youth to strengthen the organization.

Satisfied with the state leaders, the president of the youth front should be 6 out of 35 years of age The maximum age of board presidents may be 45 He also directed to finalize the names of the office bearers of all the Morchas and District Committees before January 9-10.

In addition, the team leader, Santosh said to boost the morale of the staff, ‘We have been here for a long time. We will come to power in the state. You can be sure. We have to abide by the rules and regulations of the party. Adding satisfaction to this is, ‘We are not leftist or extreme rightist, we are not like the Trinamool or the Congress, we are nationalists. Trinamool gangster culture cannot be imported into BJP. We have to show restraint. Goons like Anubrat will not be our president. ‘

Besides, the party MLA advised the MPs to give due respect to the office bearers of the organization

Explaining the potential of the BJP in the state, Santosh said, “In states like Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand, the Lok Sabha has done well. But later our vote in the assembly decreased. In this state, we have been able to retain a lot of our votes. However, the BJP has slipped to number three in the recently concluded Kolkata municipal polls.