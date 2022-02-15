Trinamool has majority in 3 Vidhan Sabhas of Bidhannagar Puranigam – News18 Bangla

Kolkata: With the victory of Bidhannagar Puranigam, the Trinamool also measured its victory in the urban areas of the three assembly constituencies. Trinamool Congress has won all the 16 wards of Rajarhat-Gopalpur assembly constituency. Trinamool has won 9 out of 11 wards of Rajarhat-Newtown assembly constituency. The Trinamool Congress (West Bengal Municipal Election Results 2022) won 14 seats in the Salt Lake City Assembly constituency.

Read more-Tin Pur Nigam Joy of four ministers, the goal is to provide more services in the coming days

Not just ward-based wins of three legislatures. With the victory of Bidhannagar Puranigam, the Trinamool Congress won several new faces. The team leadership is happy to bring this new face along with the old ones. Among the newcomers of Bidhannagar Puranigam who have won. Aratrika Bhattacharya won in ward no. This new face of Joraful Shibir has won 6 out of 10300 votes The new face was Nandini Bandyopadhyay.

This candidate of ward no. 5 has won by 6 out of 5840 votes Pinaki Nandi was the candidate of 1 ward of Joraful Shibir. He won by 7135 votes. Not new but Devraj Chakraborty has won this time as the face of youth. As a result, the Trinamool Congress has occupied the urban areas, both old and new, across Salt Lake. The grassroots are happy with the success of the team.

Read more-The temperature will rise further from tomorrow, the winter farewell begins

Trinamool state secretary Kunal Ghosh said, “Thanks to the people of Bengal. They have given huge support. At the same time, it has proved that the people of Bengal have full confidence in the ongoing work of infrastructure development in the state. Some people voted for the BJP out of confusion. They also understand today. He has full confidence in TMC. The condition of BJP is very bad. The difference between the first and the second is a lot In the second and third fights, the leftists have advanced in two places. In fact, people’s confidence has increased. Let people have faith in the future to continue this trend. 100% of people have benefited. We got 90% of the vote. I’m watching why I didn’t get 10% of the vote. It is up to us to self-criticize. People need to go further. The more you win, the more you have to go to the people. “

Abir Ghoshal

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar First published: February 15, 2022, 10:04 IST

Tags: AITMC, West Bengal Municipal Corporation Election 2022