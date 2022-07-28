Trinamool Leader Devanshu’s Explosive Post It Is Futile To Suffer Whole Body For A Boil – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Trinamool leader Debanshu Bhattacharya tweeted this time after Kunal Ghosh’s tweet. Kunal Ghosh wrote on Twitter that Partha Chatterjee should be removed from administrative and party posts immediately. After that proposal, Devanshu made an explosive tweet. Debanshu wrote on Twitter, Grandma used to say, ‘When a boil is filled with pus, it is best to burst it immediately. The body is good, you can sleep peacefully. It is useless to trouble the whole body for a boil.’

Also read: Subhendu Adhikari is suddenly going to Mumbai in Parth episode! Returning at night, wild speculation

Grandmother used to say, when the boil is filled with pus, it is best to burst it immediately. The body is good, you can sleep peacefully. It is useless to trouble the whole body for a boil. — Debangshu Bhattacharya Dev (@ItsYourDev) July 28, 2022

Kunal Ghosh had tweeted earlier in the morning. He tweeted, immediate removal of Partha Chatterjee from the ministry and all posts of the party. Not at the end, Kunal Ghosh went a step further and said, “For this comment of his, if the comment is found to be wrong, then the party can remove him from his post. At the same time, even if Kunal Ghosh’s comment is anything like that, he will work as a soldier of the Trinamool Congress (Kunal Ghosh Partha). Chatterjee).

Also read: All the money belongs to Partha, the workers would have come! Accused admitted under interrogation: Sources

First Taliganj, then Belgharia. The state is already abuzz with the ED probe in the SSC case. Earthworms come out without digging. After twenty one crores, around twenty eight crores of cash was recovered again. Gold and silver documents were also recovered. Kunal Ghosh is explosive about this incident. Kunal (Kunal Ghosh) came forward with this yesterday.

Published by:Uddalak B First published: July 28, 2022, 14:21 IST

Tags: Debangshu Bhattacharya