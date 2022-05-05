Trinamool leader to hold party meeting at Mamata, Panchayat level from May 10 – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: In a press conference from the new main party office of the Trinamool, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sounded the alarm about the panchayat vote. With a lot of time on hand, Tao has already started homework. From the press conference, Mamata said, I will go on a district tour from May 10. Meetings at different levels will start from the 10th. On the first day we will go to West Midnapore. The next day after the administrative meeting, the party meeting will be at the booth level. I will have a meeting up to the panchayat level. The message must be conveyed to the ground floor, to the booth level. It may be mentioned that Mamata said that after this she will hold an administrative meeting in Jhargram. After that he will also hold a party meeting in Jhargram. It can be said that the Trinamool leader started the organizational preparations for the panchayat vote. From the first press conference of the new party office, he set the tone of the fight.

On this day, Mamata expressed her gratitude to her party colleagues. Besides, he said, he will catch the mistake. Give job opportunities. People can be wrong. I apologize for any inconvenience. After that, Mamata said that she would visit the district from the panchayat level.

Mamata also hinted at a shift from district to block level organization on behalf of the party from May 20. He said that from May 20, the party will carry out new block and district reconstruction. I’ll do it all together. Suggestions are being taken. If a new committee is formed, the next event will be 7 Block and district level and frontal organizations will be arranged. “

