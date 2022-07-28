“Trinamool leaders be careful. Because you will not be a sharer of bad name Didimani”: Adhir Chowdhury

#New Delhi: Pradesh Congress President and Congress Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury made an explosive complaint against the Trinamool regarding the recovery of huge amount of money in various flats of Arpita Mukhopadhyay, who is close to Partha Chattopadhyay. He alleged that all these corruptions were done with the knowledge of Chief Minister and Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee. “The corruption in the recruitment of teachers started on the stage of celebrating Singur Diwas,” he said. Adhir alleged, “How many teachers were appointed that day when Partha Chatterjee was asked by Mamata Banerjee to announce?” Adhir claims, “Partha Chatterjee announced on that stage that 68,000 jobs have been created.” Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleged that the corruption in the appointment of teachers started from that day. “The money recovered so far is only the tip of the iceberg,” he claimed.

Directly pointing the finger at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Adhir Chowdhury said, “Didi does not take a single penny, does not drive, does not eat, does not sleep. My question is, how does Didi’s family run?” Adhir Chowdhury said comparing with his own party, “Because of lack of money, we can’t hold meetings, we can’t plant flags, we can’t campaign like that. And where is the money coming from to bring people in thousands of buses to Trinamool Congress meetings, to feed them biryani?” Is money falling from the sky?”

Taking a shot at the Trinamool, Adhir Chowdhury said, “This party has come to power promising to work for the people. But the Trinamool Congress party is for thieves, by thieves and with thieves.” He alleged that the Trinamool had promised Jan Dardi only to collect votes from the people. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the leader of the ruling party of the state, gave a warning to the ministers, MPs and legislators. He said, “Whenever Didi considers someone to be a burden to the party, she will shake him off. As she did to Partha Chatterjee. She could not swallow the sting until now. Now she has shaken Chattopadhyay as soon as he was caught through ED. As a result, all the Trinamool leaders who have stolen money become cautious. Because Didimani will not be a sharer of your infamy.”

RAJIB CHAKRABORTY

Published by:Piya Banerjee First published: July 28, 2022, 23:22 IST

