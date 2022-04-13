Trinamool MP Sukhendu Shekhar Roy calls on CBI to speed up trial in Hanskhali case – News18 Bangla

Abir Ghoshal, Kolkata: Trinamool is strongly protesting against the incident in Hanskhali. Trinamool says criminals will be punished quickly. On the same day, Trinamool MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy said that a horrible incident had taken place in Hanskhali recently. It is normal to protest and be criticized. The CBI is investigating those or those involved in the crime. Let the case be settled quickly. Has shocked our Bengali society. It deserves criticism. But those who seek political advantage in the name of protest and criticism are also reprehensible (Sukhendu Sekhar Roy on Hanskhali Rape Case).

Read moreWeather forecast for thunderstorms in these districts of the state, get two Bengal weather updates

According to NCB data, there were 34,000 incidents of sexual harassment in the family. It is the ultimate example of social degradation. So it should be protested keeping in mind. We have taken action The administration has also taken action. Let the CBI speed up justice. We have a precedent of quick punishment in Malda. Many have gone down in the hair-raising analysis of this incident. Do not mind But what many are doing in the name of analysis is not appropriate. If the information is appropriate, bring it forward in an appropriate way. Bring out distorted information.

Due to lack of proper evidence, many people got away with it. So bring appropriate information up front. Kerosene was poured on the crematorium and the body was cremated. Who came up with this information? Who said Do not confuse what happened with what is true or false. Did anyone say family? Police like Hathras refuse to take charges? The police have duly complained here. The culprit has been arrested. This is actually an attempt to break the morale of the police. The mother of the deceased has given a statement Which is a matter for the jurisdiction of the court. How will the copy of the statement go to the opposition and the rest? It can’t be.

Read more-A small abandoned house, who knew the corpses would be piled up there!

The part that we want is actually distorted from there. After 2011, various parties have come together and are criticizing us because they did not get elected. We will not let anyone cross. No offender will get exemption. This is a highly reprehensible and barbaric incident. We have to get out of this social decay. Let the CBI come and whoever comes. But the CBI is not neutral The Chief Justice of the Supreme Court also said. The caged parrot did not tell the Trinamool CBI. Who is actually controlling the CBI? It is illegal to make CBI.

Why is the Supreme Court not hearing the Guwahati High Court verdict soon? An organization under PMO control is not neutral. I will help Hanskhali with CBI. We demand mass resistance everywhere. They are a group deceived by people. Actually doing all this to stay afloat. Wherever happy. In every case if the CBI goes. So what is the need for the state police administration? In fact the center wants all the control so it is doing all this. Look at the leader’s case.

The perpetrators of genocide will be exempted as there is no proper investigation. There is not a single proper report of Gyaneshwari stealing the Nobel from Purulia arming. The real incident will be controlled by the state. Evil tendencies have hit the constitutional framework of India. We will take more than one program to the people We will go to the people’s court. In a democracy, people are the last word. In Hanskhali, the CBI should take swift punishment. Kamaduni from Park Street had multiple allegations against us. But we punished.

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar First published: April 13, 2022, 15:44 IST

Tags: AITMC, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy