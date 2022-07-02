Trinamool MPs will vote in Kolkata, not Delhi – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Trinamool Congress MPs will vote in Kolkata, not Delhi. The only exception is Asansol MP Shatrughan Sinha. He will be the only one in Delhi to have his swearing-in ceremony that day. The monsoon session of the parliament will begin on July 16. And on the first day the presidential election will be held in the parliament room. However, Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee’s decision that party MPs will vote in the West Bengal Assembly. Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay has already sent an application to the Election Commission in this regard. He also sent notices to other grassroots MPs in the Lok Sabha.

Read more: Single use plastic banned in India from today! Which other countries have this ban? Learn in detail

According to the law, each MP has to seek the permission of the Election Commission separately to cast his vote in the Presidential elections in the state assembly outside Delhi. The application will be delivered to the commission ten days before the vote. According to sources, the Trinamool MPs will send their petitions to this effect in the next couple of days. Will. Shatrughan Sinha, who won the by-election from Asansol Lok Sabha constituency in April, was sworn in on the 17th. As a result, he must be present in the Lok Sabha that day. So he will vote in the parliament. According to sources, the Rajya Sabha will also inform the MPs in the same way.

Read more: Pujo diet closed for four days, only mother enjoys it: Prosenjit at Chetla Agrani’s Khuntipujo

Trinamool Congress spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Shekhar Roy said, “Our party’s decision is that we will vote in the 16th assembly.” None of us will go to Parliament unless it is urgent. I will vote in Calcutta. According to Trinamool sources, the Trinamool leadership is not in favor of MPs going to Delhi-Kolkata on a regular basis, just two days after the July 21 event. Preparations started a week ago. Before the 21st, two or three Trinamool MPs will be present in the Lok Sabha session. The same is true in the Rajya Sabha. The entire Trinamool team will join the monsoon session after Ekushey. Besides, it is being demanded that all the MPs and MLAs of the party should vote at the same time in front of the eyes of the Trinamool leader in West Bengal. In that case, the united picture of the grassroots will also come to the fore.

Published by:Uddalak B First published: July 02, 2022, 10:19 IST

Tags: TMC