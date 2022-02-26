Trinamool office to be set up temporarily in South Kolkata – News18 Bangla

Abir Ghoshal, Kolkata: New Temporary Trinamool Bhavan (TMC Bhawan) in South Kolkata. The team work will be from the new grassroots building. Work will start from the temporary building next month. Sources claim that the search for a house for a temporary grassroots building is over. The search for the house was given to Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim. The construction work of the grassroots building of Tiljala has started. It will take time to finish the work. Meanwhile, there is a huge difficulty in work as there is no specific building.

So for now, the grassroots leadership has fixed this temporary address. Firhad Hakim said, “Work will start soon at the temporary address.”

Read moreThis beautiful model is single even after dating 100 boys, no man of mind was found!

There was never enough space in the press conference. When the workers came from the district, they had to think about the place to stay. Many places needed care and repairs. After the big victory in the election of Ekushey, it was finally planned to renovate the Trinamool building. On May 20, 2002, the Trinamool Bhaban was constructed next to the bypass. The team was small then, the power was very limited. Now the team in Culver has grown a lot. Winning three times in a row has proved how tough the team is. On top of that, the party wants to expand in the national context. So, like the other five national teams, I want a shiny headquarters.

According to sources, the old building will be expanded keeping these aspects in mind. There will be separate rooms for each branch. There will be room for the top leaders of the organization. Seating for staff from the district. There will be a press conference room. Virtual meeting arrangements. In addition, there will be a hall and conference room for party meetings. A canteen will be built where team members will get cheap food. Like the political elite, there is a tactical political message behind this expansion of the Trinamool building. The party is trying to explain in the grassroots register. Growing organization. Contacts are being made with the district workers so that the district workers can come and stay at the Trinamool Bhaban at night. Apart from that, Mamata Banerjee herself announced to focus on the government as well as the party in 2019. Since then, the organization has been thinking deeply.

Read more-A porn star got in trouble after seeing his school friend on the adult site, after that?

This expansion is the reason why each department can work from the open space while maintaining coordination. Apart from that, I also want to increase the campaign headquarters. The communication system is also smooth as it is located on the side of the bypass. Metro station is in front. As a result communication will be more convenient. The Trinamool building will be given a new and shiny corporate look keeping all aspects in mind. Before that, for the time being, the house in South Kolkata has been chosen to run the work.

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar First published: February 26, 2022, 07:40 IST

Tags: AITMC, Trinamool Congress