Trinamool Organizational Elections, MLAs Can’t Get Call – Trinamool MLAs

Kolkata: Organizing meeting of Trinamool Congress (TMC) on February 2 This organizational election is going to be held in Netaji indoor. Trinamool secretary general Partha Chatterjee has already compiled a voter list as returning officer (Bangla News).

A list of invitees has also been made. According to sources, two MPs Shishir Adhikari and Divyendu Adhikari are not being called there. The grassroots MLAs who have won on BJP tickets are also getting calls. The most notable of these is Mukul Roy. Besides this, Bishnupur MLA Tanmoy Ghosh, Raiganj MLA Krishna Kalyani, Kaliaganj MLA Soumen Roy and Bagdar MLA Biswajit Das, who left BJP and went to Trinamool, will also not be called for the election, according to Trinamool sources.

Goal 2024. The Trinamool Congress is becoming increasingly important in national politics against Modi. Mamata Banerjee is the main opposition to the BJP. In this situation, the Trinamool Congress is going to organize the organization. The grassroots organizational vote is going to be held on the 2nd of next month. Which will be completed step by step by 31st March. The party’s secretary general Perth Chatterjee has already said so. The Trinamool wants to focus on the national context in the coming days through party organizational elections. According to sources, the number of members of the working committee may increase. After the 2021 elections, the Trinamool has a very important position in the context of national politics at the moment.

Trinamool has fought in Tripura city elections. There they got 20 percent of the vote. The grassroots are going to contest in the Goa assembly polls. Besides, the ruling party of Bengal is spreading its organization in states like Meghalaya and Haryana. Therefore, in order to organize the organization in the coming days, there will be multiple national level faces. The grassroots currently has a 20-member working committee. Their decision to lead the team gets the most recognition. According to sources, Ashok Tanwar from Haryana, former Janata Dal United leader Pawan Barma, former Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma and Kirti Azad may be included in the working committee. MP Sushmita Dev and tennis star Leander Page can come. The working committee met at the grassroots last November.

According to sources, the committee members were informed about this at the meeting. The party constitution was drafted on January 1, 1996 when the Trinamool was formed. The All India Trinamool has been following the path of politics for the last 23 years based on that constitution. But within 10 years of coming to power in West Bengal, the ruling party of Bengal has increased. Now that West Bengal is in power, the main opposition party in other states of the country is the Trinamool. In other states, due to the organizational development of the grassroots will be sorted. Sources said that steps are being taken to make the party acceptable at all levels of the country. According to party sources, the party is now much bigger than it was 24 years ago. Over time, the structure of the team and the way it works have also changed. So soon the working committee of the party will be expanded.

