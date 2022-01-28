Trinamool proposes condemnation against Governor in Assembly – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is going to bring a motion of condemnation against Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar in the Assembly this time. According to sources, the ruling party may bring this proposal in the next budget session of the Legislative Assembly. The governor, however, remains steadfast in his position In a tweet, the governor said he had the authority to decide when to go to the assembly.

Last Tuesday, standing in the assembly, Jagdeep Dhankhar sharply attacked the chief minister and the state government. He also said that the Chief Minister was not fulfilling his constitutional responsibilities Besides, the governor made a number of allegations against the state government After this incident, the conflict between the ruling party and the governor intensified The governor and chief minister met face-to-face at the Republic Day celebrations on Red Road on Wednesday, but the two did not talk.

The Trinamool has already decided to bring separate proposals in both houses of parliament demanding the removal of the governor. The party MPs have been directed to take up the issue in the budget session of the parliament The ruling party is working against the governor in the state assembly as well as in the parliament

Tapas Roy, deputy chief whip of the Trinamool Congress in the assembly, said, “After independence, why didn’t the governor of any state of Bengal behave like a political official?” Our leader Mamata Banerjee and her government have been the focus of her attacks ever since she came here. But while addressing the assembly, he had to say, “My government.” The constitution did not give him this power or the governor’s office to do this Naturally, we have to do everything we can with that in mind. ” However, Tapas Roy said the final decision on whether to condemn would be taken after discussions within the party.

The BJP is also keeping an eye on what action the Trinamool is taking against the governor. Manoj Tigga, the BJP’s chief whip in the assembly, said, “We will make our statement based on what is alleged in the Trinamool condemnation motion.” According to the BJP camp, the governor used harsh language against the government but did nothing wrong in the way the state government was ignoring him.

Biman Bandyopadhyay, the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, also reacted strongly to the Governor’s remarks in the Assembly last Tuesday. He said that if he wants to come to the assembly in future, he has to give his reasons to the governor However, in a tweet on the same day, Jagdeep Dhankhar mentioned Article 16 of the Constitution and explained that the Governor is the highest office bearer in the Legislative Assembly. As a result, he is not obliged to answer to anyone for going to the assembly

